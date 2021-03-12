Streamline online working system, members tell Mumbai university on Day 1 of senate
The annual senate meet of the University of Mumbai was conducted online on Friday and most members had grievances to share as well as demanded answers for all the irregularities that had taken place in the last year. For starters, most members demanded that the university streamline the online system, especially since the last one year all major activities have been conducted virtually.
“Something as simple as the pre-admissions registration process was stuck because the university website was facing technical glitches. For a year when colleges and universities around the world are making students’ lives easier, MU students are struggling,” said a senate member. The members have also sought a separate question hour with the varsity officials on Saturday to discuss Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Limited (MKCL).
Last year, days after the Reserve Bank of India kept YES Bank under a moratorium, it was revealed that the University of Mumbai had fixed deposits (FDs) worth ₹142 crore stuck in the same bank. While the amount has now been recovered by the varsity, members questioned why the officials have not yet revealed the official report by the MU set up an inquiry committee.
“We are not even aware of the members part of the inquiry committee, neither has the final report been shared,” said a senate member. The University pro-vice-chancellor Ravindra Kulkarni and board of examination director Vinod Patil assured members that the final report will be shared soon.
Once again, questions were also raised on the status of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grade that the university is yet to get. “It is unfathomable that in the last four years, one of the oldest universities in the state has not managed to secure NAAC grading. Several students have faced trouble due to lack of funds or affiliation concern in the last four years and to date, we run the University with a NAAC grade,” said another senate member.
The annual budget of the university will now be tabled on Saturday, said MU officials.
