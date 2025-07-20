Student’s attempted suicide: Prof shifted but docs launch strike at govt hospital

MUMBAI: The professor facing charges of harassment in a government hospital has been shifted from her position as head of the paediatrics department, pending an investigation after the attempted suicide of one of her students. Resident doctors in the hospital’s paediatrics department launched an indefinite strike on Saturday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times)

The final-year, post-graduate student attempted suicide by consuming prescription medication on July 16. The situation has since escalated, with resident doctors claiming that the professor routinely humiliates and harasses them, while the HOD says the doctors have been neglecting their duties and she was merely attempting to discipline them.

The attempted suicide is being investigated by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) and the medical college attached to the hospital. According to hospital sources, the internal inquiry has been completed but the investigation by the DMER is underway.

Meanwhile, resident doctors in the hospital’s paediatrics department launched an indefinite strike on Saturday, suspending services except for emergencies. Although the professor was temporarily moved out of the department on Friday, the doctors are demanding her removal from the department. The doctors allege verbal abuse by the professor, who they claim routinely humiliates and ridicules them.

“It’s no different for the rest of us. The professor accused us of faking data for our theses despite evidence to the contrary. She would not assign us ICU postings, and would post students she disliked to peripheral wards, with no promise of getting them back to the main hospital,” alleged a junior resident doctor.

The doctors have written to the DMER, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, minister for medical education Hasan Mushrif, and other authorities, seeking immediate action against the professor. They have urged that she be permanently removed from the department.

“We need them to transfer the HOD, and she should be suspended until the investigation report is submitted. If these demands are not met, we will suspend services in the department,” said another resident doctor.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), along with the Maharashtra Senior Residents Doctors Association, and central MARD have expressed solidarity with the agitating doctors.

“This appears to be a one-sided demand from the students. However, we are awaiting the report and will then look into it,” said a senior hospital official.

Meanwhile, the HOD told HT that the resident doctors’ claims were false and misleading. She said it was important to be strict with them in the interest of patient care. The professor also provided documents, to demonstrate alleged errors made by the doctors while handling patients.

“The negligence is why I had to make sure they treat my patients right. I enforce discipline, but I have also made sure every one of them learns and is pushed to do better,” she said.

The HOD also alleged that the resident doctors were often absent during duty hours, they did not submit clinical notes, and sometimes altogether stayed away from duty. “I have submitted all the details regarding this particular case (the attempted suicide) to the dean and the committees. I care a lot for my patients and it is my job to check whether my students’ data is faked,” she said.

HT reached out to the DMER but received no response.