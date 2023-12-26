Stunt biker performing wheelies booked for endangering lives

MUMBAI: A 21-year-old biker who suffered injuries while performing stunts at Bandra Reclamation in the early hours of Sunday was booked for rash driving and endangering lives. He was a part of several stunt bikers who regularly perform wheelies, race and indulge in other risky behaviour, the police said. HT Image

Bandra traffic police were informed by a caller around 3.15am on Sunday that more than 50 bikers from a group had gathered to perform stunts near the Bandra Railway bridge on the Western Express Highway. While most of them managed to give the police a slip, Mira Road resident Rajkumar Kanojiya, 21, was caught in the act.

“When we reached the spot, we saw the bikers performing stunts, blaring their horns loudly and letting the silencers of the bikes go. Some had their bikes on just one wheel, others were abruptly cutting each other’s way,” said an official from Bandra police.

Hearing the sirens of the police vehicles, most bikers sped off. However, Kanojiya who was going towards Kalanagar junction fell off his bike. “He was not wearing a helmet. His bike had no mirrors or number plates. He was unconscious when we found him lying beside his bike,” informed the official. He added that the injured accused was brought to Bhabha Hospital for treatment.

He was booked under sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 336 (act endangering the life and personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code besides the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.