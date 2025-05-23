Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Submissions invited for gender-sensitive reportage

ByHT Correspondent
May 23, 2025 08:34 AM IST

Stories published/ broadcast between January 1 and December 31, 2024 in Hindi, English, Urdu and several regional tongues are eligible for the awards

Mumbai: Population First, a nonprofit focussed on gender equality and community mobilisation, is accepting applications for the Laadli Media Awards 2025, which recognise excellence in gender-sensitive reporting and communication across media formats.

Submissions invited for gender-sensitive reportage
Submissions invited for gender-sensitive reportage

Entries are invited for work that explores gender perspectives in policies, institutions, and social systems; highlights efforts to challenge stereotypes; amplifies survivor voices; and interprets news and research through a gender lens.

Stories published/ broadcast between January 1 and December 31, 2024 in Hindi, English, Urdu and several regional tongues are eligible for the awards. One applicant may submit a maximum of five entries while those who have won the award three or more times are not eligible.

Entry forms and further information is available on www.populationfirst.org. The last date for submissions is June 15, 2025.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Submissions invited for gender-sensitive reportage
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 23, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On