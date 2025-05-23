Submissions invited for gender-sensitive reportage
Stories published/ broadcast between January 1 and December 31, 2024 in Hindi, English, Urdu and several regional tongues are eligible for the awards
Mumbai: Population First, a nonprofit focussed on gender equality and community mobilisation, is accepting applications for the Laadli Media Awards 2025, which recognise excellence in gender-sensitive reporting and communication across media formats.
Entries are invited for work that explores gender perspectives in policies, institutions, and social systems; highlights efforts to challenge stereotypes; amplifies survivor voices; and interprets news and research through a gender lens.
Stories published/ broadcast between January 1 and December 31, 2024 in Hindi, English, Urdu and several regional tongues are eligible for the awards. One applicant may submit a maximum of five entries while those who have won the award three or more times are not eligible.
Entry forms and further information is available on www.populationfirst.org. The last date for submissions is June 15, 2025.
