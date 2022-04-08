Submit all medical reports for bail hearing, HC tells Deshmukh
Mumbai While expressing displeasure over seeking urgent hearing of their matter on the grounds of medical emergency, Bombay high court (HC) on Friday asked former home minister Anil Deshmukh to give details of his ailments and posted his bail hearing two weeks later.
The single-judge bench of justice Anuja Prabhudesai, while hearing the bail application, was informed by advocate Aniket Nikam that an adjournment was needed as the arguing counsel was not present.
The bench then remarked that on one hand, a praecipe was moved seeking urgent hearing on health grounds which was granted by the court, however, details of the medical emergency were not provided.
Nikam responded that Deshmukh had been admitted to the hospital for three days for a dislocated shoulder and was currently under CBI custody. When Nikam requested the court to call for the medical records of Deshmukh, the court said it could do so only when it knew what medical issues and problems the NCP leader was facing.
Justice Prabhudessai then said, “Not only in this case, but in a number of cases the accused are languishing in jail for over five to 20 years. So, keeping them inside and taking up new matters would not be fair. The court will take up cases wherein there is a medical emergency, a death in the family. However, now, every matter comes citing medical emergencies and then lawyers argue on merits. Such an approach is not correct.”
Additional solicitor general Anil Singh for the CBI said that it would only make submissions on Deshmukh’s medical emergency, if a proper application was filed by him. CBI has Deshmukh’s custody to investigate the allegations of extortion made by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh against the former minister in a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray last year.
Opposing the bail petition, the ED in its affidavit had stated that as the probe in the money laundering case was at a nascent stage and as Deshmukh was an influential person, he would tamper with evidence and influence the witnesses if he was freed on bail
Arrested by the ED in November 2021, Deshmukh moved the high court after a special court rejected his bail plea on March 14. The special court had held that prima facie it seemed that Deshmukh had exercised undue influence over transfers and postings of police officers.
The agency has alleged that Deshmukh had been the beneficiary of illegal gratification which was handed over to him by dismissed police officer and co-accused Sachin Vaze.
-
Thane Municipal Corporation forms cell to investigate, take action against those destroying environment
Following complaints from environmentalists regarding mangrove destruction due to encroachments, the Thane Municipal Corporation has formed a cell to investigate and take immediate action against those harming the environment. This cell is led by additional commissioner, Sandeep Malvi. A meeting of this cell was conducted on Friday at the insistence of district collector, Rajesh Narvekar, to fast track all complaints related to mangroves.
-
Couple arrested for stealing cash, jewellery from friend’s house in Bhiwandi
Narpoli police in Bhiwandi arrested a 26-year-old woman and Rai's husband for stealing jewellery and cash worth ₹5 lakh from her friend's house. Her a resident of Bhiwandi, friend Disha Ravindra Lakhani filed a complaint with Narpoli police on March 31 that Rai had stolen ₹90,000 cash and 46g of gold, all amounting to ₹5 lakh from her house. Senior police inspector, Madan Ballal added that through technical information, they located the accused in Goa.
-
State transport workers stage stir outside Sharad Pawar's south Mumbai residence
More than 100 striking workers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation held a protest outside Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai on Friday. They raised slogans against the senior politician stating he did little to resolve their concerns. The irate employees even threw stones and slippers during the agitation. According to some reports, the protesters also surrounded Pawar's daughter and NCP MP Supriya Sule outside the south Mumbai house, 'Silver Oak'.
-
Despite closure notices in Dombivli MIDC, no respite from pollution, claim residents
In the last two years, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has served closure directions to 93 companies in Dombivli Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation vicinity for causing environmental pollution. On March 28, the residents of Ganesh Nagar Dombivli MIDC, complained of toxic smell and the nullah that flows in their area turned blue in colour. Some also took the matter to the MPCB demanding action against those units releasing toxic effluents into the nullah.
-
CM Uddhav Thackeray has offered Vasant More to join Shiv Sena
As Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray sacked city unit president Vasant More, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has offered More to join Shiv Sena. More was sacked on Thursday by party chief Raj Thackeray after he did not comply with the directive to remove loudspeakers from mosques and play the Hanuman Chalisa. The MNS has now appointed former corporator Sainath Babar as the new city unit president.
