'Mark of Centre’s failure': Sena on Supreme Court-constituted Covid task force

Shiv Sena on Monday said that the appointment of a 12-member task force of experts by the Supreme Court to tackle to monitor oxygen allocation amid the second Covid-19 wave in the country is a mark of failure of the Narendra Modi-led government. An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said that the apex court-formed panel will now breathe life into the collapsed health infrastructure in the country.

“The Supreme Court has now taken steps, but the rulers of the country are still stuck in politics. They are busy in selecting Assam chief minister. Even though Mamata Banerjee has won the West Bengal election, they are busy whiling away time to not let her run her administration. What will happen to people who are choking to death at such a time? Who is their saviour? Supreme Court has now appointed a 12-member task force of experts in this war against coronavirus. This task force will now breathe life into the collapsed health infrastructure,” the editorial said.

Criticising the Centre for lack of planning in managing medical oxygen supply, it said, “Like the situation in Delhi, the crisis is bad in other parts of the country. The nation did not chalk out any supply management plan of medical oxygen. The guidelines will now be prepared by the 12-member task force. Despite getting oxygen from other countries, the situation has remained the same… States such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are counting their dead.”

The editorial also slammed Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for staging protests in West Bengal without wearing a mask. “Vaccines, drugs are being black-marketed and Dr Harsh Vardhan is staging protests on the streets of West Bengal without wearing a mask...It seems the health ministry does not know how bad the situation has deteriorated in the country. Therefore, the Supreme Court gave it anaesthesia and gave the responsibility of the war against Covid to the national panel,” it said.

Countering the attack, Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said it was the Centre that suggested the formation of the panel of experts to the apex court and not the other way around. “Today’s editorial is based on the court-appointed panel. But the Centre itself had suggested formation of such a panel. Only Saamana can write an editorial without reading the proceedings. Sanjay Raut’s only task is to criticise the Centre... he should at least get accurate details,” he said in a tweet.