Mumbai: A series of surveys are set to be carried out in 2025 to develop Third Mumbai in Raigad, which improves connectivity and reduce travel time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The Third Mumbai, recently named as Karnala-Sai-Chirner New Town (KSC New Town), is envisioned to become a tech hub with 65% of nation’s data centres projected to be located here. Applications from private firms were invited on Tuesday to undertake aerial surveys and ground studies in 124 villages. The surveys will cover 323.44 sq km, with nearly half the land covered with hills, forests, and farmland. Survey to develop Third Mumbai to commence in early 2025

“The surveys will start with drone-based assessments, followed by a detailed analysis using Lidar technology among others,” a senior MMRDA official said. As part of the survey process, the MMRDA will appoint a consultant to conduct aerial surveys, perform ground verification, and collect land ownership data, including preparing a Geographic Information System (GIS)-based map.

The official said that another private entity will be tasked with creating a vision document, a comprehensive master plan, and a detailed development strategy for the new town. This comprehensive master plan is expected to be completed by August 2026, with initial aerial and ground studies taking around six to eight months.

KSC New Town is central to Maharashtra government’s roadmap to elevate the Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s GDP to $300 billion by 2029, in line with NITI Aayog’s vision for India’s growth. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the World Economic Forum had partnered and signed a Memorandum of Understanding in September to collaborate on driving economic expansion in the region. The plan for the region was first outlined in 2013.