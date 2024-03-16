 Sushant Singh Rajput’s former house manager moves HC for quashing of LOC | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former house manager moves HC for quashing of LOC

BySahyaja MS
Mar 16, 2024 07:16 AM IST

Former house manager of late Sushant Singh Rajput, Samuel Miranda, seeks to quash Look Out Circular issued by CBI, citing lack of progress in investigation and desire to travel abroad.

MUMBAI: Samuel Miranda, the former house manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, approached the Bombay High Court to quash the Look Out Circular (LOC) that has been issued against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI is currently investigating a First Information Report (FIR) filed by Rajput’s father, alleging abetment of suicide.

HT Image
HT Image

Miranda’s association with the late actor dates back to his tenure as a house help at Rajput’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai, where Rajput died by suicide in June 2020.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Following Rajput’s demise, Miranda faced legal scrutiny and was subsequently arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in September 2020. However, he was granted bail in October 2020.

Miranda’s petition emphasises the allegation against him, which revolves around his purported assistance to co-accused Rhea Chakraborty, who allegedly procured a sim card for Rajput in Miranda’s name.

In his plea, Miranda argues that since the LOCs issued against his co-accused Chakraborty were recently quashed, the same treatment should be extended to him. He underscores his desire to travel abroad with his wife and family for a vacation, emphasising his marital status of over eight years.

Furthermore, Miranda asserts that the LOC against him is arbitrary, unreasonable, and lacks proper application of mind. Considering his cooperation with the investigation, which has seen no significant progress even after four years, he believes the LOC should be quashed

Miranda also highlighted the indefinite issuance of the LOC violates his constitutional right to travel abroad as guaranteed by Article 21. He points out that while his bail conditions already prohibit him from leaving the country without prior permission from the NDPS court, he is prepared to furnish a detailed itinerary to the investigating officer in advance, rendering the LOC redundant.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Sushant Singh Rajput’s former house manager moves HC for quashing of LOC
Saturday, March 16, 2024
