Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Suvidha Fashion Store director found dead in Vasai, suicide suspected

Suvidha Fashion Store director found dead in Vasai, suicide suspected

mumbai news
Published on Aug 20, 2022 12:18 AM IST

The director, who was missing since Monday, had attempted suicide earlier too, police officers said.

Kalpesh Shantilal Maru
Kalpesh Shantilal Maru
ByVinay Dalvi

Mumbai: The director of Suvidha Fashion Store in Dadar was found dead by the Vasai police on Thursday. The police suspect that the 46-year-old died by suicide after they found a soft drink bottle and empty packets of tablets near the body. The director, who was missing since Monday, had attempted suicide earlier too, police officers said.

The Mandvi police in Vasai on Thursday received a call from one Raju Salvi, the owner of a farmhouse on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway saying that a person was lying near his gate. A police team immediately rushed him to nearby Omsai private hospital, where doctors declared him dead before admission. “I saw him lying near the grass were snakes are present so I suspected something bit him,” said Salvi.

“From Aadhaar card and other documents we reached the Dadar police, who informed his family and they identified the body as that of Kalpesh Shantilal Maru, a resident of D L Vaidya Road in Dadar West,” said Prafulla Wagh, senior police inspector of Mandvi police station.

The family members told us that Kalpesh had been missing since August 15 and they were planning to lodge a complaint if he did not return on Thursday, the officer added. The family also told the police that Kalpesh had earlier attempted suicide four times and that he suffered from psychological problems.

Wagh said the police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter. The police said that four brothers run the Suvidha Fashion Store near Dadar station and the family is also in the real estate business. The police said Kalpesh had earlier also left the house several times and was later found in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Kalpesh is survived by his son and his wife. The family carried the last rites on Friday evening at Shivaji Park crematorium. “The family held a prayer meeting for Kalpesh on Sunday at Yogi Sabhagruh in Dadar. Shantilal his father was a well-known person in the Kutchi Jain community and is the president and trustee of several organisations,” said Ramnik Maru, uncle of Kalpesh.

The family said Kalpesh took medicine for depression. However, how he reached the highway is not yet clear. The police said prima facie they suspect he might have taken a cab and got off from it. “At present, the family is grieving so we have not gone into the details. Things will become clearer as the investigation proceeds,” said Wagh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • BSP MP Afzal Ansari (HT File Photo)

    ED searches Ansari brothers: BSP MP Afzal Ansari’s property worth 12 cr attached in Ghazipur

    A day after the Enforcement Directorate searched multiple premises linked to jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, the police attached the property of his brother and Bahujan Samaj Party MP, Afzal Ansari, worth ₹12 crore at a village in Ghazipur district, on Friday. The searches are being carried out at multiple locations in UP's Ghazipur, Lucknow and Mau as well as Delhi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), an ED official said.

  • The state cabinet is expected to recommend 12 new names to the governor ahead of the winter session in December PTI

    BJP counts on governor’s nominations to claim council chairman’s post

    After successfully returning to power, the Bharatiya Janata Party has a new mission: to install its chairman in the state legislative council. Despite being in the government, the BJP doesn't have the required numbers to claim the chair. So, it is counting on the 12 nominations from the governor's quota to boost its tally from 26 to 38. The chairman's post is currently vacant after Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar retired last month.

  • Jeweller dupes Zaveri Bazar wholesalers; BMW with cash of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.90-cr seized

    Jeweller dupes Zaveri Bazar wholesalers; BMW with cash of 2.90-cr seized

    Mumbai: The LT Marg Police seized Rs 2.9 crore in cash from a BMW car in Thane while arresting the owner of S Kumar Jewellers, Shrikumar Shankaran Pillai, on Thursday, in a case of cheating and fraud. Around 10 wholesale gold and diamond traders had approached LT Marg police in December last year and January this year, alleging that Pillai had duped them to the tune of Rs 4.22 crore.

  • Passengers protest near Kalwa car in Thane on Friday (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

    Kalwa commuters stage protest, demand resumption of non-AC local service

    A group of commuters staged a rail roko agitation on Friday at Kalwa to protest Railways' decision to change the 8:20 non-AC Thane-CSMT train into an AC local service. Kalwa police detained seven protestors for attempting to stop trains. The protestors claim that the police lathi-charged them to clear the tracks.

  • Supporters of CM Eknath Shinde and BJP put up banners in Tembhi Naka in Thane on Friday (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

    HC to seek BMC commissioner’s response on illegal hoardings

    Mumbai: After being informed of a news report claiming that the municipal commissioner allegedly asked officers to refrain from removing hoardings bearing the photo of chief minister Eknath Shinde, the Bombay high court directed the intervenor to put the same on record so that it may seek a response from the concerned authorities.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out