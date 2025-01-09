MUMBAI: The Malwani police on Wednesday booked four members of a family for their alleged role in the death of an employee in their sweets factory and cremating his body in Malwani without his family’s consent, instead of transporting it to their native place in West Bengal, as his wife had requested. Sweets factory owners booked for employee’s death

The wife of the deceased claimed that the four men had killed her husband in October, passed it off as suicide, and destroyed the evidence by cremating his body without informing her. She approached a local court in Kolkata, after which the Salboni police station in West Bengal registered a case and transferred it to Malwani police station as the incident occurred within the latter’s jurisdiction.

According to the police, 33-year-old Jogan Bangur Hansada reached Mumbai from Kolkata on October 8, 2024, to work at the sweets factory in Malwani. The wife of the deceased, Parvati, 25, told Salboni police that on October 18, when she last spoke to her husband on phone, he did not sound like he was depressed or was facing any problem. Hence, she was shocked when on October 19 she received a call from one of the owners of the sweets factory that her husband had died by suicide in his room in Malwani.

She requested the caller to send her husband’s body to Kolkata for the last rites but, later, learnt that the owners had cremated the body on their own. Parvati then suspected something was amiss and approached the local court demanding investigation into her husband’s death.

Following the court’s order, the Salboni police registered a case and transferred it to the Malwani police station. “We have registered the case and are investigating whether it was a case of murder or suicide,” said a police officer from Malwani police station.

