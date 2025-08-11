Sydenham College to honour Asia’s first female commerce graduate

Mumbai: Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics will honour its alumna and the first woman in Asia to earn a commerce degree, Yasmin Khurshedji Surveyor, by unveiling her statue and launching a scholarship programme in her name to mark the 100th anniversary of her graduation. The scholarship will be supported by an endowment fund of ₹20 lakh, contributed jointly by the college and the Central Bank of India, where Surveyor worked after finishing her studies. Yasmin Khurshedji Surveyor, the first woman in Asia to earn a commerce degree

“The bank approached us to honour Surveyor and we jointly decided to announce a scholarship programme for women students in commerce,” said Shriniwas Dhure, the principal. The top-performing female commerce student from the college will be awarded ₹1 lakh per year under the scholarship programme, he added.

“Surveyor set an example a century ago and the scholarship and her sculpture will inspire future generations of women in commerce,” the principal said.

Surveyor faced immense challenges and even had to move the court to secure admission in what was then a boys-only institution, said Dhure. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, who taught political economy at Sydenham College from 1918 till he left for his higher studies in London, and the college principal helped her avail the necessary facilities, he said. “The statue of such an inspiring woman will carry forward the college’s legacy and motivate future students.”

Surveyor graduated in 1925 and soon after, in 1926, became the first woman to join the Central Bank of India, which was one of the first institutions to employ women in clerical roles. According to the bank’s records, her appointment marked a turning point in professional emancipation of Indian women at a time when higher education for women was rare.

Asia’s first female commerce graduate worked with the bank for 35 years before joining the Tata Trusts, where she worked till she turned 81.

The college will organise a special programme on August 18 to mark the 100th anniversary of her graduation, said Dhure. It will be attended by distinguished alumni, including playback singer Sanjeevani Bhelande and Dilnavaz Variava, one of the first three women to complete post-graduation from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad in 1964-66.