Navi Mumbai: A prison guard posted at Taloja Central Prison was arrested after jail authorities allegedly recovered charas and psychotropic tablets from his possession during a security check inside the prison premises. Taloja prison guard held with charas, tablets

The accused, identified as Aditya Dhanraj Shelar, 24, is a prison constable employed at Taloja jail. A case was registered against him based on a complaint filed by jail havaldar, Devendra Madhukar Solanki, 37.

According to the FIR, the incident took place around 3.15pm on June 22 when Shelar reported for his day shift. During a routine search conducted before he entered the prison, officials allegedly found narcotic substances concealed in the left pocket of his khaki uniform trousers.

The seized contraband comprised 41.92 grams of charas, valued at approximately ₹46,000 and 36 Nitrazepam tablets worth ₹1,800. The charas was allegedly wrapped in five layers of black adhesive tape, while the tablets were packed in three strips of 12 each.

Police suspect the contraband was meant to be supplied to inmates lodged in the prison.

A case was registered under sections 8c(prohibits the production, manufacture, possession, sale, purchase, transport, consumption, or inter-state and international import/export of any narcotic drug), 20(ii)(a)(penalizes the production, possession, sale, purchase, or transport of cannabis involving a small quantity), 20(ii)(b)(illegal production, manufacture, possession, sale, purchase, transport, or use of cannabis) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Shelar was arrested in the early hours of June 23 and produced before a court.