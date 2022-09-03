Tata Memorial Hospital recreated at Ganpati pandal
Dombivli: Residents of Balaji Angan Society in Dombivili have come up with a singular Ganpati decoration this year
Dombivli: Residents of Balaji Angan Society in Dombivili have come up with a singular Ganpati decoration this year. They have depicted the Tata Memorial Hospital of Mumbai, if only to call attention to the need for a similar facility in Kalyan-Dombivili.
The idea came upon 32-year-old Rupesh Raut after his mother Shubhangi Raut, 58, was diagnosed with breast cancer in May this year. Other residents of the housing society also collaborated in this endeavour.
The pandal depicts the hospital and its surrounding, using eco-friendly material and it took 15 days to set it up.
“It’s a big struggle to reach the hospital in Mumbai or Kharghar,” said Shubhangi. “It is a long commute to Mumbai. It would have been so much easier for us if a similar hospital was there close. People from all over the country come to Tata hospital for cancer treatment.”
“The idea came to me as I am going through the process with my mother, and I want people to be at ease if such a hospital comes up in the city in future,” said her son. “I hope I have been able to relay the message through the decoration.”
Archana Sonde, 33, a resident from the society who participated in the decorations said, “The housing society comes up with noteworthy decorations every year during the Ganesh festival. This time, we wanted to put out a strong message related to health. It would be a big achievement if we are able to make any difference.”
Kalyan (east) resident, Megha Gokhale, 60, who is a breast cancer survivor, dropped by to see the decoration, after coming across a social media post.
“I still travel to Tata Memorial Hospital every six months. In the early days I used to go to the hospital every alternate day. I remember how exhausted I used to be after each chemotherapy and the long commute back home,” she said. “Memories returned as I saw the decorations here.”
Many people from the suburb have appreciated this novel idea. As Rajesh Desai, 38, a Dombivili resident said, “It is essential that we highlight social issues and need for better health facilities through such festivals. People wait at the hospital for days for their turn. We need such hospitals in various cities.”
