TCs to travel in all first class coaches on CR from June 16

MUMBAI: Following the recent tragedy where four commuters died after falling from a jam-packed train at Mumbra, Central Railway (CR) has decided to depute ticket checking staff on all first class (FC) coaches from June 16. The dedicated teams will travel during peak hours from the starting point till the end of a train’s journey. The decision marks a departure from the traditional manner of checking tickets, in which TCs board from random stations, mainly during off-peak hours. Mumbai, India - Dec. 17, 2020: First Air Condition local train of the Central Railway Main line arrives at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT). AC local services will be operated from CSMT-Kalyan section in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, December 17, 2020. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

“We have launched a focussed ticket checking drive in first class coaches of local trains from June 16. This initiative has been undertaken in response to persistent complaints received from commuters regarding unauthorised travel in first class compartments. The teams will operate on an end-to-end basis, ensuring thorough checks throughout the journey,” said a senior CR official.

Ticket-checking squads will be deployed in all first class coaches during peak hours on rotational basis and will be accompanied by RPF personnel. There will be 10-15 squads with each of them expected to have 7-8 TCs at any given time, who are likely to focus on fast train services leaving Karjat, Kasara, Badlapur, Titwala, Asangaon, Ambernath, Dombivali and Kalyan in the morning hours for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

“The teams have been instructed to apprehend irregular travellers on the spot and levy penalties inside the train itself. In case of non-payment, such passengers will be handed over at the next scheduled station, where station-based TC staff will take over and complete the legal process of prosecution. We want to protect the rights of genuine commuters. We appeal to commuters to travel with valid tickets or passes and cooperate with the checking staff,” said a CR spokesperson.

In the last two years, CR authorities have caught 2.948 million ticketless commuters and collected fines amounting to ₹158 crore. A dedicated whatsapp number allotted for commuters of AC locals to complain on has been operational since May.

In the last one year, there have been 114,000 cases of ticketless commuters caught travelling in AC locals, from whom over ₹3.70 crore has been collected. Most commuters are caught during the hot and humid months of October, April and May.