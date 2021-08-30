Teachers raise red flag over dip in fundamental courses’ enrolments in Mumbai varsity

There is an overall declining trend in enrolment to regular courses in the University of Mumbai (MU). The enrolment data provided by the varsity in written replies to the questions by Bombay University and College Teachers Union (BUCTU) Senate members shows an overall decline of 13% from 2019-20 to 2020-21 in the entry point of regular courses in science, commerce and arts.

Tapati Mukhopadhyay, president, Maharashtra Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation (MFUCTO) and Madhu Paranjape, general secretary, BUCTU, tell HT what the dipping numbers mean.

What do the declining numbers for enrolment at the entry point for regular courses mean? How do we put the numbers in context of the Covid-19 pandemic?

In case of Mumbai and Thane districts, the decline in entry-level enrolment is 13.8 and 13.9 %, respectively. The overall decline is highest for first-year (FY) BA (Bachelors of Arts) at 17.1%. Though there are inter-district variations in the enrolment, in Mumbai district, there is a decline in enrolment in all faculties. In regular courses like BA, BCom (Bachelor of Commerce) and BSc (Bachelor of Science) enrolment has declined from those registered in 2017-18 to 2018-19 and 2019-20. In absolute figures, the decline from 2019-20 (pre-pandemic period) to 2020-21 (pandemic and lockdown period) at entry level (first year) is 18,098.

The enrolment trends in the three regular courses – BA, BCom and BSc – are completely opposite for the pre-pandemic and pandemic periods. It is pertinent to note that these three courses account for the bulk of enrolment – 61% – in 2019-20.

MU has been trying to increase the number of courses in Palghar and Sindhudurg. What do enrolment figures in different districts say about demand for courses?

For science faculty, the overall decline in FY enrolment in BSc is 12%. However, it varies from almost nil in Palghar to 19% in Thane and 21.8% in Sindhudurg. The drop in enrolment from FY (2019-20) to second year (2020-21) is unusual since as per the state government’s decision, all students in intermediate semesters (FY to SY, SY to third year) were eligible for promotion to next class.

The highest drop-out in BSc from FY to SY is in Mumbai district at 47.8%. Thus, despite 100% promotion, 3,553 FYBSc students in Mumbai did not take admission in SY in 2020-21. This drop in Raigad was at 17.1%, 15.6% in Sindhudurg, 14.2% in Ratnagiri, 11.4% in Thane and lowest in Palghar at 7.8%. Altogether, 4,944 students from FY science (27.2% ) did not take admission to SY.

In the arts faculty, the district-wise decline in FYBA enrolment varies from 12.8% in Mumbai to 21.3% in Sindhudurg and 25.5% in Raigad. Further, the drop in enrolment from FY to SY is highest in arts faculty. District-wise, the proportions of this decline were 35.6% in Mumbai (3,486 dropped), 40.3% in Raigad, and varied from 24 to 29% in other districts.

For commerce faculty, the FY enrolment in BCom has declined by 11.9%. However, district-wise it varies from a 2.5% increase in Ratnagiri to 14.6% decline in Mumbai. The highest enrolment of students in MU at entry point is in commerce faculty. There is a total drop of 17,236 students from FY to SY, which is 18.6 %.

What do the percentages in decline mean?

The average drop from SY to TY by 2.8% appears marginal. In absolute numbers it is 3,327. However, this may not reflect the actual decline. This is because the policy of unconditional promotion – necessitated by the lockdown – led to clearance of a backlog of admissions in final-year due to multiple ATKTs (allowed to keep terms) at intermediate semesters and added to the numbers admitted from SY to TY.

Alarmingly, the total dip from FY to SY in BA, BCom and BSc stands at 31,021. This, coupled with the decline of 18,098 enrolments in FY, and 3,327 from SY to TY reveals that at least 49,119 students did not take admission in the colleges in MU in 2020-21.

Which courses saw the least demand in 2020-21?

The faculty-wise entry point data for all courses (aided and self-financing) from 2009-10 to 2017-18 shows an overall annual growth rate of 3.5%. There are faculty-wise variations.

However, in the case of arts, the growth is not consistent. In fact, the pattern is that of overall decline. At the same time, in commerce, though the average growth has been of about 4%, it has not been consistent either.

The enrolment in science courses, after a decline in 2010-12, has shown a consistent growth. This is to some extent connected with the oscillating enrolment in technology.

What are your suggestions to the university?

The critical situation of admissions in various colleges necessitated an analysis of the enrolment data. The drop of more than 50,000 students in BA/BCom/BSc, mostly from FY to SY, is an extremely disturbing trend and requires urgent steps by the university and government.

However, the picture is incomplete. The current year’s enrolment data is crucial. If the above trend continues, many fundamental courses will lose the threshold of entry point and face closure. Ironically, it is at this juncture that MU has proposed a Perspective Plan to start 45 new arts, science and commerce colleges from 2022-23. In the present crisis, this will accelerate the closure of many subjects and then of existing aided colleges.

While students will be deprived of higher education, several teachers will become surplus. It is imperative that the government takes new policy measures in consultation with all stakeholders to save institutions, subjects, students and staff.