Technical glitches in CoWIN cause crowding at Mumbai’s BKC vaccination centre

On the second day of the third phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive for senior citizens and those over 45 with comorbities , chaos and crowding was reported at one of the key vaccination centres of Mumbai at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Tuesday.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, some technical glitch in CoWIN portal led to a huge crowd gathering at BKC jumbo vaccination centre.

However, the situation was brought under control soon enough, said Rajesh Dere, dean of BKC jumbo vaccination centre. “There was some technical glitch in CoWIN portal due to which, there was crowding at BKC vaccination centre. But the glitch was resolved by 11.20am, and the crowd is under control now. I request citizens to not panic and follow all Covid-19 appropriate norms throughout.”

From Monday, vaccination of general public -- comprising individuals above 45 years of age having comorbidities and senior citizens above 60 years of age -- has begun. On Monday, 1,981 beneficiaries from this category were vaccinated at eight vaccination centres in Mumbai. Of the eight centres, five were BMC-run while three are private hospitals.

However, by Monday evening. BMC decided to open all 22 civic-run vaccination centres for general public. With three private hospitals also part of the drive, the number of vaccination centres for this category of beneficiaries is 25 in Mumbai. Overall, there are 44 vaccination centres in which over 200,000 citizens have been vaccinated since January 16, 2021.