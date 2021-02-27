Covid-19: Lockdown extended in Maharashtra's Amravati for another week

Authorities in Maharashtra have extended the lockdown in the Amravati district of the state for another week till March 8 amid rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The lockdown has also been extended in Akola, Akot and Murjitapur, officials said.

The officials also said the situation in the district will be reviewed by March 5-6 to see if there is any improvement and a further decision will be taken.

Amravati’s guardian minister Yashomati Thakur had earlier said that the lockdown in the district will be in place till the morning of March 1. Thakur, during the imposition of the lockdown last week, said that all shops, excluding the ones dealing with essential commodities, will remain shut including government and private educational institutions, coaching classes and training schools. People were allowed to buy items of daily use from 9am to 5pm.

Restrictions were also imposed in the regions of Akola, Washim, Buldhana and Yavatmal. In the wake of the rising coronavirus cases the judicial working hours of subordinate courts in Amravati, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Akola and Washim districts were also restricted to five hours a day.

Maharashtra has been witnessing a peak in the number of daily cases of the coronavirus disease in February. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had also urged the citizens to strictly adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour or strict restrictions will be enforced in the state to control the spread of the virus.

The decision to impose lockdown in Amravati had come after the region reported more than 1,000 coronavirus cases last Sunday, as high as during the peak of the virus spread. Since Wednesday the regions of Mumbai, Akola, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik have been reporting increasing daily coronavirus cases. On Saturday as well, the trend continued and Maharashtra contributed the most to the active caseload of the country. As per the data by the Union ministry of health and family welfare, Maharashtra reported 8,333 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest in the country.

The Akola division in the Vidarbha region has been reporting the hike in the coronavirus disease cases. The division that consists of Amravati, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Washim and Akola districts has turned out to be the epicentre of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra