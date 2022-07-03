Teen cycles 54 km from Nashik, takes wrong turn and reaches Jawhar; reunited with family

Mumbai A 13-year-old resident of Satpur, Nashik, on Friday, cycled 54 km from home and reached Mokhada in Jawhar after losing his way on crossing the Jawhar-Trimbak ghat. Prakash Nikam, a zilla parishad member, found Om Kale roaming aimlessly and in a dazed state. When Nikam questioned him, Kale’s replies were evasive, following which he was taken to the Mokhada police station. The boy was eventually reunited with his parents on Friday night.

Police officials said Kale, a class 8 student at a Nashik-based school, was frustrated about his study load and informed his aunt that since his father was out for work, he was heading to meet his mother who had gone to Niphad (Nashik district). The boy then rode on his cycle and when his aunt called the mother to check if Kale had reached Niphad, she was shocked that he did not. When his father came home and learned the same, he went to the Satpur police station and wrote a complaint but a missing case is registered only after 24 hours. The police, however, took his written complaint and told him to return the next day in the hope that the boy will get home.

Meanwhile, as per protocol, officials at the Mokhada police informed the Satpur police station who in turn also called the father of the boy who was overjoyed that his son was safe.

Kale’s parents reached Mokhada police station and were reunited with their son, who was given food and water as he was famished, said Nikam. “The boy had taken a wrong turn and landed up in the ghats instead of taking the route to Niphad as he wanted to meet his mother,” said Nikam. Fortunately, nothing untoward happened to the boy while traversing the dangerous ghats of Jawhar and Vikramgadh nor attacked by stray wild animals en route, said ZP member. The police have advised the father to take the son for counselling as the boy seemingly hated studies and also the school.

Om’s uncle Santosh Phalke said that Om still has not said anything about what exactly triggered him to leave home so weirdly. “When we asked him why he acted so strangely and left home, he only said that his handkerchief fell down from the balcony and he had gone down to fetch it and later left from there. He says he does not remember what had happened after that,” said Phalke, who drives an autorickshaw.

Phalke added, “I still can’t believe how he managed to go through the scary ghat area alone. He has never used a bicycle for such a long journey in past.

Om’s aunt Manisha said that his health is not good. “After returning home he vomited. We took him to the hospital. The doctor advised him some rest. But he still has not opened up about going so far from the home alone,” Manish said.

We checked with his school and friends if he had fought with anyone in the school, but nothing of that sort happened, Manisha added.

Mahendra Chavan, senior police inspector of Satpur police station in Nashik said, “After the boy’s uncle-aunt approached us with a missing person’s complaint we alerted all our units and also shared the boy’s details on our police’s WhatsApp groups. Later when the Mokhada police informed us about the boy we informed boy’s uncle-aunt, who then went to the Mokhada police station and took the boy back home. The boy has not revealed anything about any foul play or any injuries to him.”

(With inputs from Vijay Kumar Yadav)