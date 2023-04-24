Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 17-year-old crushed to death by tempo in Malwani

17-year-old crushed to death by tempo in Malwani

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 24, 2023 12:41 AM IST

A 17-year-old boy, Sharukh Zulfikar Shaikh, was killed by a tempo while crossing the road on his bicycle in Malad West. The driver has been caught.

Mumbai: A 17-year-old boy, who was travelling on his bicycle, was killed by a tempo while he was crossing the road at gate number 7, Malwani in Malad West on Sunday afternoon.

The boy identified as Sharukh Zulfikar Shaikh, a resident of Azmi Nagar had left his house at 1.15pm on Sunday to meet his friends to wish them, Eid, when he met with an accident.

A 20-year-old eyewitness who reached the spot minutes after the accident said, “I was on my way home and stopped for tea at a nearby stall when I saw a crowd near a tempo. Upon looking closely, I saw my nephew Shaikh crushed under the wheel of the tempo,” said Mohammed Yasin.

Yasin said that he saw the tempo there but after checking he found that the driver of the vehicle had already fled the spot.

Yasin said that he then immediately called up the Malwani police station. “We reached the spot and found the victim under the wheel of the tempo and his cycle damaged. We rushed Shaikh to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” said a police officer from Malwani police station.

The police have sent Shaikh’s body for post-mortem and have seized the tempo.

“We are recording the statement of Yasin and other witnesses and registering a case of death due to negligence under section 304 (a) of the Indian Penal Code against the driver who has been caught,” added one of the investigating officers.

hospital mumbai resident statement negligence case death road driver police officer crowd accident victim bicycle malwani tempo sunday afternoon nephew wheel cycle
