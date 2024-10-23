Navi Mumbai: A 16-year-old girl died after being run over by a local train while trying to cross the railway track instead of using the stairs at Seawoods station in Navi Mumbai on Monday afternoon. The accident disrupted services on the Harbour line for around half an hour. Teen run over by train while crossing railway track, dies

The deceased, Sana Abdul Siddique, was a resident of Govandi and the daughter of a scrap dealer. She regularly travelled to Navi Mumbai to attend coaching classes for English language and computer training.

“She boarded a train heading to Panvel from Govandi at 11am to reach her classes in Seawoods. At 12pm, she got down at Seawoods railway station, and instead of taking the stairs to get to the east side of the node, she was crossing the track to take a shortcut,” said a Government Railway Police (GRP) official.

The victim had alighted at platform 2 of the station and attempted to cross the tracks to platform 1 to head east. She was unaware that a train heading to CST was arriving at platform 1.

“The girl was run over by a fast-moving local. To get her mangled remains, the train had to be stalled at Seawoods railway station for a while, which led to minor disruption of services,” said the official. The girl was seriously injured and taken to a municipal hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. A case of accidental death was registered by the Vashi GRP.

According to the GRP official, 105 fatal accidents have occurred under the Vashi GRP in this financial year. This includes 11 stations from Govandi to Seawoods and Turbhe to Rabale.