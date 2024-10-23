Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Teen run over by train while crossing railway track, dies

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Oct 23, 2024 08:12 AM IST

A 16-year-old girl died after being hit by a train while crossing tracks at Seawoods station, disrupting services for half an hour.

Navi Mumbai: A 16-year-old girl died after being run over by a local train while trying to cross the railway track instead of using the stairs at Seawoods station in Navi Mumbai on Monday afternoon. The accident disrupted services on the Harbour line for around half an hour.

Teen run over by train while crossing railway track, dies
Teen run over by train while crossing railway track, dies

The deceased, Sana Abdul Siddique, was a resident of Govandi and the daughter of a scrap dealer. She regularly travelled to Navi Mumbai to attend coaching classes for English language and computer training.

“She boarded a train heading to Panvel from Govandi at 11am to reach her classes in Seawoods. At 12pm, she got down at Seawoods railway station, and instead of taking the stairs to get to the east side of the node, she was crossing the track to take a shortcut,” said a Government Railway Police (GRP) official.

The victim had alighted at platform 2 of the station and attempted to cross the tracks to platform 1 to head east. She was unaware that a train heading to CST was arriving at platform 1.

“The girl was run over by a fast-moving local. To get her mangled remains, the train had to be stalled at Seawoods railway station for a while, which led to minor disruption of services,” said the official. The girl was seriously injured and taken to a municipal hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. A case of accidental death was registered by the Vashi GRP.

According to the GRP official, 105 fatal accidents have occurred under the Vashi GRP in this financial year. This includes 11 stations from Govandi to Seawoods and Turbhe to Rabale.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //