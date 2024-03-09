Navi Mumbai: A 16-year-old boy from Kamothe, who told his parents that he was going to college to collect his class 11 semester results, was reported missing. The teen, identified as Soham Patil, left his home on March 1. Soham told his parents that he would go to his college in the afternoon to collect the marksheet but according to CCTV footage, he left his housing society in sector 22, Kamothe, at around 6.35pm with a black coloured sack. Teen went to college to get results a week ago, missing ever since

Soham was the only child of his parents Ravindra Patil, 48, and Shobha, 46. While his father Ravindra worked in the accounts department of a private firm in Chembur, his wife Shobha worked as a clerk in BMC.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

At around 5pm, his father went to Vashi and waited for Soham to arrive from college. After waiting an hour in Vashi, and not getting any responses to his phone calls, Ravindra went to Soham’s tuition centre at sector 17. Patil learnt that Soham had not gone to the classes as well.

His parents then checked at another relative’s house and with no avail, they went back home and found his college bag and phone lying on the sofa while he was missing. Upon checking the CCTV footage of the housing society, they found that he left the building in the evening.

A week into investigations of the missing boy, the police found that the boy had not appeared for the exams and had also not attended tuition for the last three months.

“We do not know what made him do this and we really hope he comes back to us soon. He is our only son and we are waiting for his return,” the father said. “The boy was not carrying a phone with him. There is nothing suspicious that we found on his phone. The parents claim that he was not addicted to the phone or social media. We suspect that he did not want to appear for the exams and was afraid to face his parents with no result on his hands. We are still trying to find him as he has not contacted any of his friends or relatives yet,” police inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade from Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) said.