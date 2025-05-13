Tejasvee, wife of slain Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, quits party post, called to Matoshree

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) Vibhag Pramukh from Dahishar in Mumbai, Tejasvee Ghosalkar resigned from her post after differences with fellow party leaders especially her father-in-law Vinod Ghosalkar. Tejasvee Ghosalkar first became a corporator in 2017 (Facebook/tejasveeghosalkar)

Tejasvee is wife of late Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar who was shot dead during a Facebook livestream session in February 2022 by businessman Mauris Noronha who held a grudge against him.

Tejasvee said she would soon be meeting party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

“I have resigned as the vibhag pramukh of Dahisar assembly area. Many party functionaries were troubling me. I had been messaging my party superiors about this issue, but they chose to ignore my messages. Soon after news about my resignation became public, I have been called to Matoshree bungalow by our chief Uddhav Thackeray,” he said.

Matoshree is the residence of the Thackeray family in suburban Bandra.

She, however, refused to comment on the strained relations with her father-in-law, who has also been a staunch loyalist of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Vinod’s son Abhishek Ghosalkar, 41, son of former Shiv Sena (UBT), was shot in Borivali, on February 8, 2022. He sustained four gunshot wounds in the abdomen and shoulder, captured in a video that quickly became viral and shocked the entire state. He succumbed to the injuries. His assailant, Mauris Noronha, 47, later died by suicide.

Tejasvee, who first became a corporator in 2017, and Vinod have had differences during the 2024 assembly elections over contesting the assembly elections from Dahisar assembly seat. Vinod, a former MLA, had eventually contested the seat and lost to Manisha Chaudhary of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

This time, the relationship soured over the Mumbai civic elections likely to be held after the monsoon. Tejasvee wants to contest from electoral ward no 1 in Dahisar while senior Ghosalkar wants the party to give the ward to his second son Saurabh,

Tejasvee, who was being persuaded to shift to a new ward, sought the party leadership’s intervention but did not get the desired response.

On Monday, she decided to quit the party posts. Her aides said she has been contacted by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena as well as the BJP and would take an appropriate decision after meeting with Thackeray.

Vinod Ghosalkar did not respond to calls from this newspaper.