Fri, Jul 25, 2025
Tempo driver held for assaulting traffic cop in Bhiwandi

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 06:28 am IST

The passersby recorded the scuffle on their phones and uploaded it on social media, which went viral in the next few hours

THANE: A 30-year-old tempo driver from Bhiwandi was arrested on Thursday for allegedly verbally abusing and assaulting a traffic constable on the Thane-Bhiwandi road. The passersby recorded the scuffle between the cop and the driver and uploaded it on social media, which went viral and sparked public outrage, with many people raising their voice against the growing disrespect for law enforcement.

According to police, the incident occurred at 11:45 am on Wednesday near Purna village on the Thane-Bhiwandi road. The traffic constable Vijay Chavan, 55, signalled a tempo coming from Thane to stop. The driver, Paresh Yadav, ignored the constable, said a police officer. When Chavan signalled again, Yadav stopped the tempo, got down and allegedly verbally abused the constable, the officer added. It quickly turned into a physical fight when the two held each other’s collars and started hitting one another, the officer said.

The passersby recorded the scuffle on their phones and uploaded it on social media, which went viral in the next few hours. The video sparked public outrage, with many people raising their voices against the growing disrespect for law enforcement. Subsequently, Yadav has been booked under sections 132 (assault on a public servant), 121(1) (causing hurt to a public servant), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for obstructing and assaulting a public servant. He has been remanded in police custody till Saturday.

