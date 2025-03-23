Tempo hits autorickshaw in Borivali, killing one passenger

MUMBAI: A father-son duo, both carpenters, were riding in an autorickshaw after work when an unknown tempo driver rammed his vehicle into the auto in Borivali West on March 13. The son, Sunil, was severely injured and rushed to a hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. The MHP Police in Borivali (West) registered a case against the tempo driver on Saturday for causing death by negligence. (Shutterstock)

The complaint was filed by Rajendra Vishwakarma, 56, father of the deceased. Vishwakarma stayed with his son Sunil, 25, and daughter Ragini, 25, in Nallasopara East. He came with Sunil to work at New Link Road, Yogi Nagar, on March 13. After work, they took an auto, heading towards Borivali Station, said a police officer.

“When they reached opposite Hotel Pet-Pooja in Yogi Nagar, a tempo dashed into their auto around 9 pm. Sunil was sitting on the right side, the same side where the tempo hit,” said the officer. Sunil began bleeding and was initially rushed to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, Kandivali. He suffered injuries to his head and legs. Vishwakarma said to the police, “I panicked after the attack, so I did not get to see the number plate on the tempo. As there was no development in Sunil’s condition, we took him to KEM hospital on March 15, where he was declared dead on Thursday.”

An unknown tempo driver is booked under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125 (endangering life or personal safety of others), and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act at the MHB Police Station.