MUMBAI: A two-year-old girl died on Wednesday after she and her parents fell off their scooter on a road undergoing repairs and were run over by a tempo. Tempo runs over toddler after scooter skids due to road work

On Wednesday morning, Manoj Pawar, 32, a resident of Pant Nagar, decided to take his wife Vidya, 29, and daughter Shravi, 2, to Rani Baug. Police said they left home on their scooter around 10am. On reaching Nare Park on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, where repair work is underway, the scooter skid, toppling all three of them.

“A tempo coming from behind then ran over the trio,” said a police officer from Bhoiwada police station. Manoj sustained injuries on his left leg, Vidya on her waist and Shravi on her head. All three were rushed to KEM hospital, where the two-year-old was declared dead on arrival.

According to the Bhoiwada police, a case was registered against the unknown tempo driver for 106 (1) (causing death by negligence), 125 (reckless or negligent actions that endanger the personal safety or life of others) and 281 (driving or riding a vehicle on a public road in a rash or negligent manner) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.