Thackeray eyes more than 20 LS seats as MVA yet to finalise allocations

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday appointed coordinators for 18 of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, though the four partners in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are yet to hammer out a seat-sharing formula. HT Image

Vinayak Raut, MP from the Thackeray faction, said this is the first list of coordinators and four to five more appointments are expected in the coming days as the party is going to field candidates for more than 20 seats.

In Mumbai, the party is going to fight for four seats - Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai South Central, and South Mumbai. Of the city’s six Lok Sabha constituencies, the undivided Shiv Sena contested for, and won three in the 2019 parliament elections. But now the Thackeray faction has claimed one more seat - Mumbai North East, which was traditionally with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Of the three MPs, Arvind Sawant from Mumbai South is still with Thackeray while Gajanan Kirtikar from Mumbai North West and Rahul Shewale from Mumbai South Central have joined chief minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena.

Interestingly, the name of Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency, currently held by Shinde’s son, is missing from the first list though it was won by the party in 2019. “The name of Hatkangale is also not on the list and the party is likely to leave that seat to farmer leader Raju Shetti,” a Sena (UBT) leader, who did not wish to be named, said.

Leaders of the MVA, comprising the Sena (UBT), Congress, Sharad Pawar faction of NCP and Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, have been holding seat-sharing talks for more than a month now but are yet to reach a consensus.