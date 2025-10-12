Edit Profile
    Thackeray slams govt on aid to flood-hit farmers

    Uddhav Thackeray criticized PM Modi for inadequate flood relief in Maharashtra, demanding compensation and loan waivers for affected farmers.

    Published on: Oct 12, 2025 6:14 AM IST
    By Yogesh Naik
    MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that women in Bihar had received 10,000 because of elections there, but flood-affected people in Maharashtra were being given too little. Thackeray asked why Modi was not willing to deposit 10,000 in the accounts of people from the PM Cares fund (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund), which provides support during emergencies.

    He also noted that when Modi visited Mumbai to inaugurate the new airport in Navi Mumbai recently, he didn’t once mention the floods in Marathwada and devastating losses suffered by farmers in the region.

    Thackeray said this while leading a “Hambarda Morcha’ (Morcha for Outcry) in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (erstwhile Aurangabad), in the heart of Marathwada. He demanded adequate compensation and loan waivers for farmers, who had lost their crops, cattle and homes in heavy rains in September. The state government has announced a package of 31,000 crore for these farmers.

    Thackeray was accompanied by his son Aaditya, party leader Sanjay Raut, former leader of the opposition, Ambadas Danve and others.

    Addressing the rally, he said he will not spare the government till they announce a loan waiver. Merely rejigging loans is not good enough. Thackeray said farmers across the state will come out onto the streets if loan waivers were not offered.

    “It is very hot today and yet people have come out in large numbers. Earlier, we had a Dussehra rally in the rain, when Shivaji Park was filled with muck. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has always backed farmers,’’ said Thackeray, adding that he had spoken with farmers and demanded compensation of 50,000 per hectare.

    The Sena (UBT) chief said the floods had been crushing for farmers in Marathwada; many had lost almost everything. In many places, the topsoil in the fields had been washed away and it was not possible to cultivate the rabi crop.

    Thackeray said chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced compensation of 3.5 lakh per hectare where soil had been washed away. “I am willing to support the government on this provided they give 1 lakh per hectare before Diwali.’’

    Meanwhile, Fadnavis said in Pune on Saturday that aid is already being disbursed in phase one, and the government will try to complete it before Diwali. “We will not let Uddhavji come onto the streets,” he said.

