Thane civic body bribed to protect illegal construction, Awhad alleges; officers deny claims

TMC officials have refuted the claim and said that they have just started the demolition drive and it was delayed due to the pandemic
By Ankita G Menon, Thane
UPDATED ON AUG 01, 2021 09:17 PM IST

Cabinet minister Jitendra Awhad in a tweet alleged that officials of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) took bribe to protect illegal constructions including hotels and pubs at Kothari Compound. He said TMC is instead focusing on demolishing structures in Yeoor.

However, TMC officials have refuted the claim and said that they have just started the demolition drive and it was delayed due to the pandemic.

Awhad, who owns a bungalow in Yeoor, in a tweet on Saturday, said, “I was rather surprised when AMC (assistant municipal commissioner) of TMC went to demolish a structure in Yeoor, Thane. Let’s see how far this goes. I will feel proud if TMC breaks five unauthorised bungalows and also looks into Kothari Compound where your officers took lakhs of rupees from bar owners.”

Many politicians own hotels and pubs in Kothari Compound.

An official from TMC, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Due to the pandemic, some of our other routine administrative activities had taken a back seat. We resumed the demolition drive recently. We are looking at it area-wise. Our focus is on all types of structures for demolition. We shall consider other areas as well.”

