Thane: Crane girder launcher crashes on Samruddhi Expressway, 18 workers killed

At least 18 labourers were killed after a crane girder launcher crashed on them on the Samruddhi Expressway near Shahapur in Thane between 11 pm on Monday and the early hours of Tuesday. NDRF personnel carry out a search and rescue operation after a crane fell on a bridge slab on the Samruddhi Expressway in Thane on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

According to Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) officials, the mishap took place when nine engineers and the workers were launching the girder on the under-construction highway. TDRF and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations and retrieved the bodies of 18 workers from the site.

“We received a call about a crane falling on workers but later found that the girder launcher, girder and the whole structure fell on them. How it happened is still under investigation. Rescue operation is going on. So far 18 bodies have been recovered,” a TDRF officer said.

Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse rushed to the late at night to take stock of the situation, and said, “It is a very unfortunate incident and the reason why it happened is still unknown. The rescue operation is going on.”

Chief minister Eknath Shinde has expressed grief over the deaths and has announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to the next if kin of deceased.

“The CM has ordered a thorough probe of the incident,” a statement from the CMO said.

All workers were residents of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Shahapur police and all technical teams are on site.

PM Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

“Pained by the tragic mishap in Shahapur, Maharashtra. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who are injured. NDRF and local administration are working at the site of the mishap and all possible measures are being taken to ensure proper assistance to those affected,” he said on Twitter.