Thane crime branch arrests man with 638kg marijuana
THANE: The Thane crime branch has arrested a 36-year-old man and seized 638 kg of marijuana worth about ₹2.04 crore during an operation on December 30.
The accused has been identified as Chinna Tagur Laxman Nayak, a resident of Mehabubnagar district in Telangana, who would often ferry the drugs from Odisha and Telangana to the city.
Acting on a tip-off, the property cell of the crime branch learned that a large drug consignment was being brought to Thane. A trap was laid at Kharegaon toll naka in Kalwa on the Mumbai–Nashik highway, and the police intercepted an Innova and found 638 kg of ganja hidden inside the vehicle. The drugs are estimated to be worth ₹2.04 crore in the illicit market.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was part of a larger drug network operating across multiple states. The police also noted that several such narcotics seizures have been made in and around Thane in recent months, pointing to rising demand, especially in high-income residential pockets in the region.
Commenting on the arrest, Amarsinh Jadhav, deputy commissioner of police (Crime), Thane, told HT, “Our team is investigating further to identify the source of the contraband and the individual to whom the consignment was to be delivered. We suspect that an entire gang is operating in the region, and we will soon trace the remaining members.”
The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He was produced before a local court and has been remanded to police custody till January 3.
