Thane district completes 80 lakh vaccination against Covid
Thane district completes 80 lakh vaccination against Covid

Thane district continues to have around 19.53% of eligible population who have not received even the first dose of vaccination against Covid. Moreover, from the overall eligible population, 73% have to take the second jab
A woman gets her vaccination against Covid at Nursing College vaccination centre in Thane on Monday. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 25, 2021 09:19 PM IST
By Ankita G Menon, Thane

Thane district has completed 80 lakh vaccine doses on Sunday. Among these, 53.76 lakh or 70% have been vaccinated with at least the first dose and 26.30 lakh or 34% have been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, among the 18-45 years age group, 26.81% have been fully vaccinated and 75% have received at least the first dose.

Thane district continues to have around 19.53% of eligible population who have not received even the first dose of vaccine. Moreover, from the overall eligible population, 73% have to take the second jab.

Thane district’s vaccine target population is 99,42,407.

“We have initiated special drives in remote parts of rural areas and for students in urban areas of the district. On Friday and Saturday, we vaccinated more than 40,000 and 51,000 vaccinations, respectively, across the district. We are still working towards getting as many vaccinated as possible and reaching out to corners of the district,” said Dr Manish Renge, district health officer, Thane.

Monday, October 25, 2021
