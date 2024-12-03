Thane: Drug case accused held after dramatic escape bid from 10th floor balcony

A wanted suspect allegedly tried to flee the police by scaling down from the tenth-floor balcony of a building in the Thane district of Maharashtra's Mira Road region, according to an official. According to police, the unidentified accused has been on the run for the last seven months after a case was filed against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana.

Mateen was dangling dangerously from the next balcony when the cops broke down the door and stormed inside the flat. In order to prevent the guy from falling after failing to hang on, the crew called the fire department, who arrived to the scene and set up a fall prevention net in the tower's courtyard. The police had also put a safety net below the flat to prevent any harm to the man.

In the meantime, Mateen was securely dragged up to the balcony by the cops. After being arrested by the Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic (NDPS) in Hyderabad, Mateen had been evading capture for the previous seven months. After getting a tip regarding his being in Kashimira, the Hyderabad police had come to us for assistance. He had been renting a place to live for the last seven months. Lalu Ture, a senior police inspector, was confirmed.

"Our team immediately began talking to him in an effort to prevent him from taking any drastic step, while we also called the fire brigade as a precautionary measure," Kashimira police station's senior inspector Lalu Ture said, describing the tense moments.

The man clutched on the balcony grilles, refusing to give up, and the situation grew more dangerous.

According to the official, the police squad then carefully spoke with the accused, trying to calm him down and stop him from jumping or taking any dangerous actions.

According to the source, no injuries were recorded when the police forced their way into the flat after a few tense minutes, hauled the man up from the balcony and took him into custody.

He stated that after being apprehended, the individual was turned over to the Hyderabad police for additional inquiry and legal action.