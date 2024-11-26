Thane hospital horror: Employee allegedly molests patient's teen daughter

Staffer of a hospital in Maharashtra's Thane was booked for sexually harassing a patient's 16-year-old daughter, police said on Tuesday, adding that the man is yet to be arrested. The sexual harassment took place between July 20 and October 18, officials said.(Pixabay/Representative)

The sexual harassment took place between July 20 and October 18, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

The girl's mother alleged in her complaint that she had suffered a fracture and was being treated at the hospital, adding that the accused befriended her daughter during the visits.

The man allegedly touched the girl inappropriately and sexually harassed her, the official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, the police on Sunday registered a case under Sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against an employee of a hospital in Kalyan town, the official said.

The incident comes months after the rape and murder case of a medic inside a hospital in West Bengal's Kolkata sparked massive protests demanding attention towards safety of women at health facilities.

The body of an on-duty doctor was found in the seminar room of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The incident led to nationwide outrage and prolonged protests by junior doctors, demanding justice for the victim.

The Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI investigation into the case.