THANE: A history-sheeter allegedly fired two rounds at a 27-year-old man near the Eastern Express Highway in Thane on Friday and was arrested two days later through a police trap. Thane history sheeter held for firing at man over past feud

The accused, Jabiulla Khan, 39, allegedly targeted Inzamam Amiruddin Siddhiqui near a petrol pump on the service road. The victim, who had gone to refuel his bike with a female friend, was returning when Khan allegedly confronted him and opened fire. The bullets missed, and no one was injured. Khan then allegedly threatened the duo and fled the spot on Siddhiqui’s scooter.

“The accused and victim reside in the same area. An argument two months ago over a comment about the victim’s father. The argument escalated, and the accused allegedly wanted to teach the victim a lesson, which led to the firing,” police said.

After the incident, Siddhiqui lodged a complaint at Naupada police station, following which a case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions, the Arms Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Police said soon after the incident Khan went into hiding and switched off his phone. A breakthrough came when constable Sunil Dhonde received a tip-off that the accused was expected to arrive at a spot in Wagle Estate.. Acting on the input, police laid a trap and arrested Khan on Sunday.

Officers recovered a country-made revolver and the stolen scooter from his possession.

Senior inspector Abhay Mahajan said the accused has eight prior cases registered against him. Khan has been remanded to police custody till April 2, police said.