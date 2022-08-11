Thane Mental Hospital to start Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing
The Thane Mental Hospital will start a Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing. This will not only benefit the patients at the hospital but also help the nursing students as mental health care is emerging as a main health concern.
This is the first mental hospital in the State to have any educational course. Having trained nurses with psychiatric specialisation will also benefit in quick rehabilitation of patients at the mental hospital.
This one-year Diploma course will have 20 seats and a separate section has been set up within the precincts of the hospital for students and faculty.
“Currently, we have 24 nurses with specialisation in psychiatric functioning at the mental hospital. However, these nurses have completed their specialisation from other cities. Two years back, Sassoon Hospital in Pune was the first to initiate this course in the government-run facilities. We shall positively start the course in the first week of September. A few permissions are pending,” said NB Mulik, medical superintendent, Thane Mental Hospital.
The State Government will allocate staff for the course. Meanwhile, the furniture-related work has commenced and the hospital will be procuring all essentials to set up the basic facilities. There will be a lecture hall, principal room and staff room within the mental hospital.
“In times when mental health is a prevalent issue in the society, having nurses with proper specialisation study will help in psycho-diagnosis and assess proper therapy for patients. The most important role in nursing is to assess the patient daily and understand the therapy required. This will help in rapid healing and rehabilitation of patients at the mental hospital,” added Mulik.
-
18 students from Pune clear National Talent Search Examination
As many as 18 students from Pune district have cleared the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2019-20. NTSE is a national-level scholarship exam conducted by the National Centre for Education and Research. NTSE scholars are provided with a scholarship of ₹1,250 per month for students of Class 11 and Class 12. And for graduation and higher studies, the Indian government provides a scholarship of ₹2,000 per month to these scholars.
-
Former BJP MLA Baburao Pacharne passes away at 71
Former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Pune district, Baburao Pacharne (71), died in a private hospital here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, sources close to Pacharne said. Pacharne was BJP's face in Pune rural part and he was an MLA in 2014. Pacharne had contested the Shirur assembly constituency in the district six times and represented it as a legislator twice - from 2004 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2019.
-
Rupee Coop Bank depositors’ association to hold mega meet, seek legal recourse for economic justice
On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India announced it had cancelled the banking licence of the beleaguered Pune-based Rupee Cooperative Bank, and directed the Registrar of Cooperative Societies to liquidate the bank. What does this mean for over five lakh depositors? To chalk out a plan of action, the depositors will hold a mega meet at the bank headquarters on Friday.
-
PMRDA holds meeting ahead of starting flyover work at university chowk
The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority Wednesday evening held a meeting ahead of the flyover work at Savitribai Phule University chowk planned from August 17. The traffic police demanded that necessary changes be made to the traffic before starting the flyover work at the busy chowk. The PMRDA had demolished the flyover at the university chowk two years ago and now, the new flyover is coming up with the metro.
-
Light rainfall in Pune till August 15
The India Meteorological Department has forecasted light rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, till August 15. The weather department has released no warnings for Pune city and ghat regions from August 12 onwards. For August 12, IMD has forecasted light to moderate rainfall for Pune city and isolated heavy rainfall for ghat regions. From August 13 to August 15, light rains are very likely for Pune city.
