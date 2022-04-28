Thane MNS seek permission to play Hanuman Chalisa in Mumbra

Thane MNS president Avinash Jadhav, on Thursday, claimed that they have approached the local police for permission to play Hanuman Chalisa in Mumbra. This will be done if Mumbra mosque does not remove loudspeakers before Eid, according to Jadhav.

Meanwhile, the NCP minority committee along with Maulvis from Mumbra sent out the message of peace and unity during a press conference held in Kausa on Thursday. They claimed that they are following the State Government guidelines and loudspeakers are in low and permitted decibel levels.

“Earlier, a Mumbra-based organisation challenged us, so we have decided that we shall play Hanuman Chalisa outside the same mosque if the loudspeakers are not removed before May 3. If they can play Azaan, why can’t we play Hanuman Chalisa? Rules are the same for all. Hence, we have approached the local police to grant permission to play Hanuman Chalisa,” said Jadhav.

He also hailed the Uttar Pradesh government for removing loudspeakers from mosques and Madrassas in the State.

In the meantime, NCP’s minority committee members along with Maulvis held a press conference in Mumbra. “We are following the Supreme Court guidelines when it comes to loudspeakers in mosques. We believe in staying united and living in peace and harmony. We are not endorsing any particular political party views. We have also asked the youngsters in our community to not upload any provoking thoughts or views on social media,” said Mufti Ashraf, President, Minority committee, NCP, Thane. Ashraf is also part of Taqwa Madrassa in Mumbra.

In his address at a Gudi Padwa gathering early this month, Raj Thackeray said his party workers will play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques if the State Government does not remove loudspeakers from the mosques in the State before May 3.