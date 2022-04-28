Thane MNS seek permission to play Hanuman Chalisa in Mumbra
Thane MNS president Avinash Jadhav, on Thursday, claimed that they have approached the local police for permission to play Hanuman Chalisa in Mumbra. This will be done if Mumbra mosque does not remove loudspeakers before Eid, according to Jadhav.
Meanwhile, the NCP minority committee along with Maulvis from Mumbra sent out the message of peace and unity during a press conference held in Kausa on Thursday. They claimed that they are following the State Government guidelines and loudspeakers are in low and permitted decibel levels.
“Earlier, a Mumbra-based organisation challenged us, so we have decided that we shall play Hanuman Chalisa outside the same mosque if the loudspeakers are not removed before May 3. If they can play Azaan, why can’t we play Hanuman Chalisa? Rules are the same for all. Hence, we have approached the local police to grant permission to play Hanuman Chalisa,” said Jadhav.
He also hailed the Uttar Pradesh government for removing loudspeakers from mosques and Madrassas in the State.
In the meantime, NCP’s minority committee members along with Maulvis held a press conference in Mumbra. “We are following the Supreme Court guidelines when it comes to loudspeakers in mosques. We believe in staying united and living in peace and harmony. We are not endorsing any particular political party views. We have also asked the youngsters in our community to not upload any provoking thoughts or views on social media,” said Mufti Ashraf, President, Minority committee, NCP, Thane. Ashraf is also part of Taqwa Madrassa in Mumbra.
In his address at a Gudi Padwa gathering early this month, Raj Thackeray said his party workers will play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques if the State Government does not remove loudspeakers from the mosques in the State before May 3.
-
Over 5 million Covid vaccine doses given to children in 12-15 age group in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh on Thursday reached the milestone of administering over 50 lakh (5 million) Covid vaccine doses to children between 12 and 15 years of age. Till now, 51,64,003 doses of the Covid vaccine had been given to beneficiaries between 12 and 15 years of age in the state, according to official data. Uttar Pradesh started administering booster shots (precaution doses) to frontline and healthcare workers, as well as senior citizens, from January 10.
-
Seven held for trying to stir riots in Ayodhya
LUCKNOW Seven people were arrested for throwing meat, holy books and inflammatory posters at four mosques and a dargah in UP's Ayodhya in an attempt to stir riots in the district, said senior police officials on Thursday. They said the accused did this in protest of Delhi's Jahangirpuri violence during Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 19. After this incident, the police intensified vigil in Ayodhya ahead of Alvida ki Namaz and Eid.
-
Man held for sexually harassing 9-year-old niece, mother
PUNE A 28-year-old man was arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday for sexually harassing his niece and mother. A case against him was registered based on a complaint lodged by the child's grandmother. The arrested man is the younger brother of the survivor child's mother and the complainant is his mother. The woman has claimed that on April 21, her son pulled down her 9-year-old granddaughter's clothes and harassed her.
-
City markets abuzz with Eid charm
After two years of back-to-back lockdowns, this year Eid is all set to be a high-spirited affair. As the month-long Ramzan is nearing its end, the local markets in old Lucknow are abuzz with enthusiastic shoppers. The iconic market of Chowk, Alambagh and Aminabad are bustling with life once again but some out there still fear the reports of fourth wave. Our team visited old city, to view the reviving Eid charm this year.
-
Navi Mumbai properties surveyed using new technology
All properties in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation jurisdiction are being surveyed using the state-of-the-art Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology. No property survey has ever been done in the city over the years till the present one. NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, held a review meeting this week on the progress of the survey work. NMMC would undertake two types of surveys of the properties in the city using LiDAR technology.
