Thane Municipal Corporation gives vaccination against Covid to 6,789 people under special category

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has vaccinated 6,789 persons in the special category out of the total 15,13,145 beneficiaries vaccinated. This constitutes around 0.45% vaccinations from among the overall population.

The special category includes transgenders, leprosy patients, pregnant women, lactating women, bedridden and people without identification cards. Overall, the city has vaccinated 83.33% of the eligible population with at least the first dose till now.

“We have our mobile vaccination facility and the door-to-door vaccinations that cater to all strata of the society. As part of our initiative to vaccinate the entire population, we have ensured to inoculate those without valid identification cards. We are also conducting vaccination drives for the inmates of jail and mental hospital,” said Sandeep Malvi, additional commissioner, TMC.

Till now, 247 transgenders, 400 leprosy patients and 58 bedridden have been vaccinated. Around 4,256 people without identification cards and 1,451 pregnant and 377 lactating women have been vaccinated.