Thane Municipal Corporation’s ambitious theme parks currently lying in pathetic state
In 2015, Thane Municipal Corporation planned to turn the City of Lakes into the City of Gardens by proposing to develop 21 theme parks across the city. More than six years later, only three such parks are completed. Some of them are also surrounded by controversy over the last few years. A status check of these parks reveals the pathetic and negligent conditions that they are presently in.
OLD THANE NEW THANE MINIATURE THEME PARK, PATLIPADA
Budget: ₹16Cr
Area: 36,000sqm
Initial plan: The park was supposed to be a mini Thane with miniatures of iconic spots like the Central Jail, the Stadium and lakes. A toy train was supposed to be its main attraction.
Controversy: Within six months of its inauguration, the irregularities in the project were raised. It was highlighted that the murals and models were different from those proposed. The bill paid was much more than the actual cost of the park. An inquiry committee was formed and their report was delayed for over a year. The report revealed that around ₹8Cr worth discrepancies were found in the theme park.
Current status: As of now, there is no security at the park gates and the gates are shut. All the structures within the park including the rides are ignored and in a damaged state. Moreover, plants and trees have outgrown and the park continues to be ill-maintained. The toy train is merely gathering dust.
BOLLYWOOD THEME PARK, VARTAK NAGAR
Budget: ₹20.61Cr
Area: 4,000sqm
Initial plan: This park was supposed to recreate 10 popular Bollywood movie sets along with life size statues of actors, walls endowed with movie posters and a 20ft iron bridge joining two ends of the garden. A 4D theatre with seating capacity of 40 people was also planned.
Controversy: The plot where the park is being constructed has been reserved for the High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) project. The corporation has floated tenders worth more than ₹20Cr for this project. The civic body had started work on the Bollywood theme park without acquiring the plot. In 2019, orders to stop construction of the park were given by the then mayor.
Current status: A few sets of movies have been put up but the entry gate is not manned and continues to be in a damaged state. These sets are also not maintained and are soiled, covered with leaves. The garden is used by those in the vicinity for trespassing. According to passers-by, antisocial elements frequent the area at night.
TRAFFIC THEME PARK, KASARVADAVLI
Budget: Funded from construction TDR
Area: Almost 2 acres
Initial plan: It explains traffic and road safety rules to the children besides giving them driving lessons for four-wheelers and two-wheelers. A virtual training room was set up for the same. An adult driving training track is created for people to go there to learn driving.
Controversy: The driving lessons as promised are not continuing although there are workshops being conducted from time to time, but they are not consistent.
Current status: The park is one of the few well-maintained parks in the city and has all the models of road safety intact. The children from the nearby residential areas visit on a regular basis to play and enjoy in the park.
-
UP Board: 2508 students skip exams on Day 8
Around 2,508 out of the total 41,890 registered to appear on the eighth day of the ongoing UP Board high school and intermediate exams-2022 skipped the exams across the state on Friday. The day, however, did not witness any class 10 or class 12 student being caught using unfair means.
-
NHAI increases toll fares by 10-65 per cent
The National Highways Authority of India has hiked its toll fares across the country from March 31 midnight. It has increased the toll tax by 10 to 65 per cent as per the vehicle category. The new rates will also be applicable at the toll nakas in the district — Pune-Satara, Pune-Solapur and Pune-Nashik highways. Transporters have said that the hike in toll tax will impact bus fare rates.
-
In Delhi high court, ED opposes Rana Ayyub plea, says charges facing her serious
Alleging that Rana Ayyub was involved in a “serious offence" regarding funds involving over ₹1 crore, the Enforcement Directorate, in the Delhi high court, on Friday opposed a petition filed by the journalist seeking to quash a look out circular (LOC), which bars her from travelling abroad. She then approached the high court challenging the LOC issued against him and sought to quash any direction or instruction preventing her from travelling abroad.
-
Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation adds cycle rickshaws to its fleet to collect waste
In order to ensure that segregated waste is collected from all parts of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation limits, the civic body has hired 25 cycle rickshaws to do the job. As per the civic body, big garbage vehicles cannot reach slums and areas with narrow roads. In order to ensure that these areas are also covered, the cycle rickshaws have been added to the fleet. Many residents come out of their houses with segregated waste.
-
Navi Mumbai woman cheated of ₹93 lakh by man posing to be son of industrialist
The Navi Mumbai police are on the lookout for an accused who cheated a 46-year-old woman of ₹93 lakh by introducing himself as the son of a well-known businessman and owner of a tobacco company from Sangamner, a city in Ahmednagar district. The accused first befriended the victim via Facebook and then promised to be a partner with her in a chain of pub and restaurant businesses.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics