Thane Municipal Corporation’s ambitious theme parks currently lying in pathetic state

In 2015, Thane Municipal Corporation planned to turn the City of Lakes into the City of Gardens by proposing to develop 21 theme parks across the city. More than six years later, only three such parks are completed. Some of them are also surrounded by controversy over the last few years. A status check of these parks reveals the pathetic and negligent conditions that they are presently in.

OLD THANE NEW THANE MINIATURE THEME PARK, PATLIPADA

Budget: ₹16Cr

Area: 36,000sqm

Initial plan: The park was supposed to be a mini Thane with miniatures of iconic spots like the Central Jail, the Stadium and lakes. A toy train was supposed to be its main attraction.

Controversy: Within six months of its inauguration, the irregularities in the project were raised. It was highlighted that the murals and models were different from those proposed. The bill paid was much more than the actual cost of the park. An inquiry committee was formed and their report was delayed for over a year. The report revealed that around ₹8Cr worth discrepancies were found in the theme park.

Current status: As of now, there is no security at the park gates and the gates are shut. All the structures within the park including the rides are ignored and in a damaged state. Moreover, plants and trees have outgrown and the park continues to be ill-maintained. The toy train is merely gathering dust.

BOLLYWOOD THEME PARK, VARTAK NAGAR

Budget: ₹20.61Cr

Area: 4,000sqm

Initial plan: This park was supposed to recreate 10 popular Bollywood movie sets along with life size statues of actors, walls endowed with movie posters and a 20ft iron bridge joining two ends of the garden. A 4D theatre with seating capacity of 40 people was also planned.

Controversy: The plot where the park is being constructed has been reserved for the High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) project. The corporation has floated tenders worth more than ₹20Cr for this project. The civic body had started work on the Bollywood theme park without acquiring the plot. In 2019, orders to stop construction of the park were given by the then mayor.

Current status: A few sets of movies have been put up but the entry gate is not manned and continues to be in a damaged state. These sets are also not maintained and are soiled, covered with leaves. The garden is used by those in the vicinity for trespassing. According to passers-by, antisocial elements frequent the area at night.

TRAFFIC THEME PARK, KASARVADAVLI

Budget: Funded from construction TDR

Area: Almost 2 acres

Initial plan: It explains traffic and road safety rules to the children besides giving them driving lessons for four-wheelers and two-wheelers. A virtual training room was set up for the same. An adult driving training track is created for people to go there to learn driving.

Controversy: The driving lessons as promised are not continuing although there are workshops being conducted from time to time, but they are not consistent.

Current status: The park is one of the few well-maintained parks in the city and has all the models of road safety intact. The children from the nearby residential areas visit on a regular basis to play and enjoy in the park.