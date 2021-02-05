Thane: Corporation tables budget, no new projects, tax increase this year
Thane Municipal Corporation tabled a budget estimate of ₹2,755 for 2021-22, which is a whopping ₹1,300 crore less than the revised estimate of ₹4,068 crore for 2020-21. The budget has no new project slated this year as the focus is merely on improving revenue and maintaining assets already created in the city. The budget will be reviewed mid-year when, depending on the financial and pandemic situation, new projects may be allotted. There is no increase in taxes.
Dr Vipin Sharma, the municipal commissioner, said, “This is a realistic budget. We will get a clear picture on the Covid-19 situation in the next few months. As of now, the budget is tabled based on the present situation; we will revise it midterm if the situation improves. There are no new projects undertaken this year, we will only focus maintaining the assets already created.”
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress corporators and members of the standing committee created a ruckus in the special meeting called for budget presentation in Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), in Maharashtra. They demanded that the corporation should first report the status of implementation of the earlier budget before playing to the gallery. The NCP and Congress members stood on the standing committee table and refused to allow the budget to progress while shouting anti-administration slogans.
Also Read | Mumbai civic body budget: 65 spots picked for food hubs
Hanumant Jagdale, NCP corporator, said, “Every year we merely attend the budget presentation and approve it. There are huge promises of mega projects for the city while there is no actual implementation. Last year, despite allocations for corporators none of the corporators got any funds.”
Vikrant Chavan, Congress corporator, added, “The administration has tabled a list of civic works worth ₹455 crore before the committee; however, none of the work orders of the projects in the previous budget have been approved yet. We do not want any big false promises in the budget. The administration should give us the actual estimate of revenue loss last year and the status of the budget. We will not allow the budget to be presented until then.”
The budget presentation started amid all ruckus at 12.15pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Shiv Sena organises protests against rising fuel prices
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who is Nana Patole and why is he expected to lead Congress in Maharashtra?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: BMC shortlists 13 private hospitals for vaccination of general public
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thane: Corporation tables budget, no new projects, tax increase this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Drug probe: NCB arrests two more in Sushant Singh Rajput case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body reserves 20,000 Covid vaccination shots for round two
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: 157km of roads to be repaired in 2021-22, down from 289km last year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body budget: 65 spots picked for food hubs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nana Patole resigns as Maharashtra speaker, to be state Congress chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government authorities should be secular with work: Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: One city, one body must for growth, revenue?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Most travellers prefer travelling to familiar spots in 2021, finds survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reconstituted parking authority makes a comeback in Mumbai civic body budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai court rejects claim over Dawood Ibrahim’s benami property
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body explore new sources of income
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox