Nanavare suicide case: Court extends custody of four accused till August 28

Thane: The police custody of four persons, arrested by Thane police on Saturday in connection with the suicide case of Nandkumar Nanavare and his wife in Ulhasnagar, is extended till August 28 by the court. HT Image

The four were arrested after Dhananjay Nanavare, the brother of the deceased, chopped off his right forefinger on camera and put up the video on social media to attract the government’s attention to police inaction in the case of suicide of his brother Nandkumar Nanavare, 45, and his wife Ujjwala, 44, in Ulhasnagar.

The mobile phones of all the accused have been sent for data analysis to recover messages and phone calls made to Nanavare. Sources said some more names, including personal assistants of ministers, are likely to come up in the case.

Meanwhile, Satara superintendent of police took disciplinary action against one of the officers and two constables, including a woman from Phaltan City police station for misbehaving with Dhananjay Nanavare when he came with his chopped finger to the police station.

Nanavare’s had blamed eight people for their suicide in a suicide note and a video. They were identified as Sangram Nikalje, a resident of Phaltan, advocate Nitin Deshmukh, Dyaneshwar Deshmukh, Naresh Gaikwad, Shashikant Sathe, Kamlesh Nikam, Ganpati Kamble and Ranjitsingh Naik Nimbalkar.

Dhananjay Nanavare has appointed a separate lawyer to fight for this case. His lawyer Wasim Shaikh said, “Prosecutor argued that the accused are not cooperating with the investigation and there is yet to establish connection between them and the deceased who had mentioned their names in the suicide note. Their phones have been seized and sent for further analysis to forensic labs to recover data, messages which they had deleted. On this basis the honourable court has extended their police custody up to August 28.”

Dhananjay Nanavare said, “Police should have planned to take further police custody of the rest of the four accused as their anticipatory bail will get over on August 28. Nikalje, who is the main conspirator, should get arrested soon.”

Sangram Nikalje had used his surname which is similar to fugitive gangster Chota Rajan (Rajendra Nikalje) So often to threaten people and show his power to the villagers pretending to be his relatives. Nanavare said,” He had threatened several people by taking advantage of similar names but we know his truth as we have seen him since childhood. But he should get arrested soon for troubling lots of people.”

Now, Thane police have transferred the investigation from the extortion cell to crime branch unit five of Thane. The officer is still figuring out the roles of everyone, told the senior officer.