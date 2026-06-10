Thane police get Andhra conman who married multiple women deported from Russia, arrest him

THANE: The Kasarvadavali Police in Thane have arrested a 37-year-old man from Telangana after securing his deportation from Russia in connection with a cheating case involving multiple marriages, dowry demands, voyeurism and criminal intimidation. Thane, India - June -09 2026: Accused Arrested for Defrauding Women Through Matrimonial Website The Kasarvadavali Police have arrested a habitual offender who allegedly befriended women through a matrimonial website, deceived them with false promises of love and marriage, and then subjected them to financial and physical exploitation. The accused is alleged to have cheated several women of nearly ?9 million (?90 lakh) by luring them with promises of overseas employment opportunities. ,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on, Tuesday, June -09, 2026. ( photo by Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times ) (praful Gangurde)

The accused, identified as Suresh Ravindra from Telangana, allegedly extorted around ₹90 lakh and a Toyota SUV as dowry from a Thane-based woman after entering into a fraudulent marriage with her. He had also threatened to make their private videos public when she demanded her money back and said she would file a police complaint.

According to the police, Ravindra cheated at least four other women similarly. He would target working women through matrimonial websites and after “marrying” them in temples to win their trust, would persuade them to take loans, claiming that he could arrange lucrative jobs for them or their friends in foreign countries through his professional connections. Once he got the money, he would go abroad on some pretext and ask the victims to stay with their families until his return. However, he never returned and gradually cut off communication.

During the investigation, police found that Ravindra had allegedly committed similar offences in Telangana. In one such case, he married and sexually exploited a woman, and cheated her of approximately ₹15 lakh. He also allegedly collected ₹18 lakh from her friends on the promise of arranging jobs in Europe. A criminal case was already registered against him at Adilpur Police Station in Telangana.

Investigating officer Vijay Kumar Sarnaik said the Thane complainant, a 37-year-old divorcee employed with a private firm, came into contact with the accused through a matrimonial website a few years ago. The two developed a relationship and subsequently got married at a temple in Thane in January 2025.

“After the marriage, the accused stayed at the victim’s residence in Thane for a few days and later took her to Hyderabad, where they stayed at his maternal aunt’s house for two to three months,” said Sarnaik. “He also took the victim to Russia for a few months. Subsequently, he returned to Russia alone for a “job” and assured her that he would soon arrange for her to join him there. He asked her to stay with her parents until then.”

The officer further disclosed that during their stay in Hyderabad, the accused’s cousin allegedly demanded a Fortuner SUV as dowry. The victim subsequently purchased a used Fortuner. After returning to Russia, Ravindra became increasingly unresponsive to the victim’s calls and messages, raising her suspicions.

When she realised she had been cheated and demanded her money back, the accused allegedly threatened to circulate private photographs and videos of their intimate moments. The woman then approached Kasarvadavali Police Station and lodged a complaint in May 2026.

Following the registration of the case, investigators tracked the accused’s digital footprint and established that he was living in Russia. The police coordinated with immigration authorities and obtained a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him.

On June 4, Ravindra arrived at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport from Russia, where immigration officials detained him and informed the Kasarvadavali Police. A police team subsequently took custody of the accused and brought him to Thane, where he was produced before a local court. The court initially remanded him to police custody for interrogation and he was later sent to Thane Central Jail.