Thane records 95.94mm rainfall, highest on a single day this year; rains throws life out of gear

Incessant rains lashed Thane and its nearby cities since Thursday night, leading to water-logging and traffic snarls at major parts of the city, bringing life to a standstill. As per the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) record, Friday received 95.94mm rainfall in nine hours, the highest on a single day this monsoon.

While most schools declared a holiday for the afternoon sessions, students who went to school in the morning had to wade through water to reach home. Water logging was also witnessed at Thane station premises and on the tracks. Multiple incidents of tree fall were also reported. However, there was no loss of life.

Avinash Sawant, chief officer of Regional Disaster Management Cell, TMC, said, “The heavy downpour in the city was witnessed throughout the day. From 8.30am to 5.30pm, the city witnessed 95.94 mm rainfall, which is the highest single day rainfall this monsoon. Water logging was witnessed in several low-lying areas in the city. We sent pumps to remove the water. No major incident was reported anywhere.”

Several housing societies, too, were submerged in water.

Chandrahas Tawade, a resident of Srirang, said, “There was 1.50 feet deep water logging in Srirang and Vrundavan Societies since noon. The entire road leading to Vrundavan was closed due to the flooding. The corporation had provided a pump. However, it was damaged and work to repair the pump was undertaken.”

The Ulhas and Kalu rivers in the district crossed the warning levels. The authorities have asked the residents to vacate their homes along the river. Hetwane dam in Raigad, too, has overflowed and six gates of the dam have been opened by one foot. The total capacity of this dam is 147 million cubic meters and 120 cubic meters of water per second is being discharged from it. Barvi dam in Badlapur, too, was overflowing by Friday afternoon.

Incessant rains in Bhiwandi led to major water logging in most areas including Kalyan Road, Dhamankar Naka, Anjurphata, Rahall Village, Kopri Village and Kasheli village.

Yogesh Shethe, a local, said, “My daughter, Pari, is studying in Junior KG in NES school in Bhiwandi. At about 11.30am, when I was dropping her to school, there was no water. Later, the entire Shivaji Chowk Road was submerged and I had to bring her back in knee-deep water till the place where my bike was parked.”

Hitesh Shah, a resident in the Nazrana Compound, said, “Due to heavy rain, the area was water-logged. My son is studying in Class 7. There was no waterlogging in the area in the morning. When I went to pick up my son, the road was submerged under two-three feet deep water. Therefore, I carried my son in my hand and waded through the water. My son has fallen ill with fever and cough after getting wet in the rain.”

Severe water logging was also witnessed at Vitthalwadi railway station road, Ambernath highway, Kalyan Bajarpeth, Shilphata and Mumbra.

Arun Menon, 37, Kalyan resident, said, “I travelled in heavy rain by car from Kalyan to Bhayander. There was heavy water logging at Shilphata, Mumbra and Vitthalwadi areas. It took more than four hours to reach the destination.”