Thane to get 6 new police stations, 1,200 more cops

Shrikant Pathak, joint commissioner of police (administration), said the expansion was required on account of the rapid urbanization and population growth.

The new stations will be set up in Katai, Newali, Diva. Three other locations are identified in Bhiwandi, which are Mansarovar, Vanjarpatti and Dapoda.

Thane: Facing mounting pressure from rapid urban growth and rising crime, the Thane Police is set to expand its network with six new police stations, a new Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) zone and a proposal for 1,200 additional personnel.

“We have received approval for six new police stations and one new DCP zone. We have also proposed 1,200 more personnel to the state government. Subject to the availability of land and adequate staff, these stations will be made operational,” he said.

Officials said regions such as Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar-Ambernath and Bhiwandi have seen sharp population growth, putting existing police infrastructure under strain.

In Bhiwandi, the new stations are expected to ease pressure on Narpoli, Shanti Nagar, Nizampura and Bhoiwada police stations. The area’s shift from a power loom hub to a logistics and warehousing centre has led to increased policing challenges.

Diva, with a population exceeding 5,00,000, currently has only a small police chowki under Mumbra police station. Residents often travel 10-14 km to register FIRs, raising safety concerns as the route includes an isolated 3-4 km stretch where criminal activity has been reported in the past. Locals say this exposes victims to the risk of being targeted again while traveling to file a complaint.

“The population of Diva has increased manifold, and maintaining law and order has become an added burden for our team. A full-fledged police station dedicated to Diva will help reduce crime and improve police response,” said senior inspector Anil Shinde from Mumbra Police Station.

According to officials, the Katai station will serve large residential hubs such as Lodha Palava and nearby villages, while the Newali station will cater to remote and forested areas in Kalyan, Ulhasnagar and Ambernath, where residents currently have to travel long distances to access police services.

Similarly, the Newali police station will serve eastern Kalyan, Ulhasnagar and Ambernath regions, including remote villages and forest areas, where residents currently travel long distances to lodge complaints.

Sachin Gore, DCP Zone 4, under whose jurisdiction the Newali police station will fall, told HT, “The new police station in Newali will greatly benefit villagers from areas such as Haji Malang and Newali, who currently depend on the Hill Line Police Station, which covers a radius of over 22 km.”