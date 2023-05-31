Thane activist held for defaming political leader’s wife over shop razing

Thane: A Thane-based activist was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly making a false statement against a political leader’s wife and defaming her. The accused, identified as Ajay Jaya, dragged her name in a recent demolition of an unauthorised extension at a popular sweet shop in Thane. In his statement to the police, Sakpal mentioned that the TMC team had demolished the outer portions of the shop used by customers to sit and consume snacks. He came to know about the demolition on May 26 when he was abroad. After reaching Thane on May 27, Sakpal said he visited the outlet and learnt about the alleged rumours spread by Jaya. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

On May 25, the anti-encroachment team of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) razed the illegal extension outside the Prashant Corner Sweet and Farsan outlet at Panchpakhadi, Thane. Jaya, a member of the Dharmarajya Party, however, had alleged that the action against Prashant Corner was the result of the ill-treatment of a political leader’s wife by the staff at the shop which has multiple outlets in Thane and is among the popular sweet mart, especially during festivals.

Refuting the activist’s allegation circulated on social media, Prashant Sakpal, the owner of Prashant Corner, lodged a complaint against him. In his written complaint, Sakpal denied any visit by the wife of the concerned political leader to the outlet.

In his statement to the police, Sakpal mentioned that the TMC team had demolished the outer portions of the shop used by customers to sit and consume snacks. He came to know about the demolition on May 26 when he was abroad. After reaching Thane on May 27, Sakpal said he visited the outlet and learnt about the alleged rumours spread by Jaya.

Sakpal claimed that his staff denied all such allegations and said he has good relations with all political and social leaders through his business.

When asked, Sakpal said, “The matter has been solved now and I have nothing to comment on it as of now. Also, the decisions were taken at the top level.”

“On May 25, though TMC along with the police had taken action against several such illegal parts of shops, the accused spread false information that action was taken only against Prashant Corner. The accused also prepared a video in which he made defamatory statements against Prashant Corner and its owner and political leaders. A case was registered against the accused and he was arrested on Tuesday for spreading rumours that could have led to a law-and-order situation in the city. Further investigations in the case are underway,” said S N Dhumal, senior police inspector, Naupada Police Station.

Jaya was arrested for making false statements, and defamation under section 500 (punishment for defamation), 501 (Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and later was produced in the court on Tuesday and sent to Thane jail.

Ahead of the arrest, Ajay Jaya went live through his social media handles when police reached his doorstep and detained him on Monday midnight.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON