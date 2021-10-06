The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation will set up various projects on plots reserved so as to prevent encroachments

With increasing encroachments on reserved plots, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has claimed that it would develop its reserved plots for the various projects they are meant for.

Preference would also be given to open spaces, especially playgrounds. As per the KDMC records, there are 153 such plots in all that have been reserved for different amenities like gardens, town halls, commercials, libraries, hospitals, parking lots, entertainment centres, markets, houses for the poor and sports complexes.

The immediate focus is utilising some of the plots to develop grounds for kabaddi players who have been demanding one for a long time.

“The plots that are reserved with the civic body will be utilised for the benefit of the public. Some of the plots will be developed as a ground for kabaddi players. Apart from this, tree plantation will also be emphasised on these plots that are reserved with us,” said Vijay Suryavanshi, KDMC commissioner.

“It’s high time the civic body provided more playgrounds or sports complexes for the citizens of Kalyan-Dombivli. There is a need to have a proper space for sports in the city for budding players,” said Amit Joshi, a 26-year-old kabaddi player from Kalyan.