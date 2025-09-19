There’s nothing called advertising overkill in politics

It was a given that companies, political allies and individuals would wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday on September 17. So, the burst of newspaper advertisements carrying his large pictures didn’t come as a surprise. What one didn’t expect, perhaps, is the recent flood of print ads from corporate houses, brands and industry associations that carried his pictures, thanked him profusely for revised GST rates and announced their price drops. Advertising concept with outdoor billboard with ad and marketing icons set vector illustration

Last week, in a post on professional networking site Linkedin, communications strategy consultant Karthik Srinivasan put out a collage of such ads and simply asked: “Why?” In their response, some people found nothing wrong with the ads, while others speculated that brands and industry associations may be “coerced” into publishing the Prime Minister’s picture with a thank you note for lower GST slabs.

Business strategist and independent director Lloyd Mathias doesn’t think corporates were formally or informally asked to use PM’s pictures in their communication announcing price drops due to GST rationalisation. “Some companies may do this voluntarily, hoping to ingratiate themselves which may trigger their competitors to do the same. I think these are inevitable aspects of a bustling democracy,” Mathias said.

Besides, associating him with direct consumer benefits like lower prices reinforces the idea of Modi as the singular driver of progress, said Samit Sinha, managing partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting. Ever since becoming PM, Narendra Modi’s name and image have featured in the publicity and collateral material in all government programmes such as Swachh Bharat, Ayushman Bharat, the many Pradhan Mantri Yojanas, flagship campaigns like Digital India and Make in India and even the Covid-19 vaccination certificates, Sinha added.

India Today’s August 2025 Mood of the Nation survey showed Modi’s approval rating at 58%—a four-point dip since February--yet he remains, arguably, the most popular leader in the world, Sinha said. “The lesson here is that in politics, overexposure is a myth.

Mathias agreed: In the political space, there is no such thing as too much publicity. Unlike film stars who occasionally risk over exposure, for national leaders being consistently in the public eye is both positive for them and reassuring for the electorate, he added.

The same principle doesn’t apply to regular advertising. An August study by global ad tech company Trade Desk found that 70% of Indian consumers experience advertising fatigue because of seeing the same ad repeatedly on a single channel. Excessive advertising becomes insufferable when the product or message is irrelevant to consumers or when it disturbs their news or entertainment experience. Repetitive ads cause fatigue, irritability, negative brand perception or lower purchase intent. However, in politics, “if the subject that is being advertised and marketed already enjoys a strong positive predisposition among people, they don’t get put off. In fact, they lap it up,” Sinha said.

Over the years, Modi hasn’t tweaked his branding or positioning. Mathias said he has maintained his stature and reinforced his credentials as a mature, balanced, and equanimous leader even against strong headwinds.

Modi began with a winning formula, Sinha said. He positioned himself as a relatable politician, not a dynast—a man who rose from poverty on the strength of his own abilities. “Combined with powerful oratory, a flair for photo opportunities, and amplification through traditional and digital media, this formula has served him well for over two decades. As the American saying goes, ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’ And there is little evidence to suggest that it’s broken,” he added.