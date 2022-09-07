Third sea-link: SoBo residents demand another bridge to ease traffic
Other than the new sea-link, residents have suggested that MMRDA adds an additional bridge which will commence from Nariman Point to World Trade Road, also called Sadhu Vaswani Road
Mumbai In addition to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA) plan to construct a double-arm sea-link to connect Nariman Point with Colaba and Cuffe Parade, residents have suggested another bridge to further ease traffic congestion.
Rahul Narwekar, the speaker of Maharashtra legislative assembly and the sitting MLA from Colaba, chaired a meeting with MMRDA commissioner SVR Srinivas, former local corporator Harshita Narwekar and Colaba and Cuffe Parade residents’ groups to take a decision on the best available options to reduce traffic.
Other than the new sea-link, residents have suggested that MMRDA adds an additional bridge which will commence from Nariman Point to World Trade Road, also called Sadhu Vaswani Road.
“Having studied the options, citizens believe this additional bridge will disburse traffic. Since a lot of redevelopment projects will take place in Cuffe Parade, the traffic load is expected to increase in the coming years. So, as a long-term solution, citizens want one more bridge,” said Srinivas.
Talking about the upcoming Slum Redevelopment Authority’s (SRA) projects, Harshita Narwekar said that MMRDA had not taken those into consideration when they made the traffic projections. “Taking into consideration that the connector will be there for another 100 years, we have opted for an additional bridge from Nariman Point to World Trade Centre Road,” she said.
Parag Udani, a member of Colaba and Cuffe Parade residents’ association, added, “Going ahead, all the slums present in Ambedkar Nagar, Ganesh Murti Nagar will get redeveloped into SRA projects. So, vehicular traffic will shoot up. When you build something, you build it for a lifetime. If you have various arms and connectors, it makes it easier to diffuse traffic,” said Udani.
Meanwhile, Rahul Narwekar stated that another meeting will be held on September 18 with chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the feasibility and cost factor of the additional bridge.
MMRDA has already passed tenders for a four-lane bridge connecting Nariman Point and Cuffe Parade, which will act as the last mile connectivity on the southern end for the under-construction coastal road.
The two arms of the bridge will go from Nariman Point to Wodehouse road and Captain Prakash Pethe marg. Tenders have been invited for the same and officials have estimated ₹315 crore as the cost of the project.
Srinivas said that much to the approval of residents, the connector road will have a walking track, cycling track and a viewing gallery, which will give citizens a spectacular view of the Arabian Sea.
