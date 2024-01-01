close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Those who chose to be slaves should not comment on us: Raut on Ajit Pawar

PTI |
Jan 01, 2024 04:12 PM IST

Mumbai, Jan 1 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday took a swipe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, saying those who have accepted "slavery" should not comment on MVA leaders.

Raut's remarks come a day after Pawar, who heads the Nationalist Congress Party faction, dubbed the former a "nonentity".

"Those who chose slavery...those who are cowards should not comment on us. There is no need for me to speak more on this issue. Lok Sabha elections will show who is riff-raff," Raut told reporters when asked to comment on Pawar's remarks.

Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government last July with eight MLAs and staked claim to the NCP, founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar, and its poll symbol.

"Maharashtra is insulted consistently, but those in power are keeping mum. What right do they have to criticise others?" Raut asked.

