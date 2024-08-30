Three booked for cheating senior railway officer and using his name to promise jobs

MUMBAI: A Pune-based senior divisional commercial manager of the Central Railway has filed an FIR with the Bhoiwada police in Dadar East after three accused with whom he had invested in the plastic granules business cheated him of ₹38.15 lakh. HT Image

The accused, identified as Sanjay Sutar, Tuffel Ahmed and Niranjan Veluswami, had returned the complainant ₹33.15 lakh, causing him a loss of ₹4.66 lakh. However, the accused used the complainant’s name and position to cheat five people by promising them jobs in railways and having them transfer money to the complainant’s account.

According to the police, Dr Milind Hirve, 49, currently lives in Pune, but was posted in Mumbai and stayed in the Central Railway quarters in Dadar in December 2021, when the incident happened.

“His old friend, Sanjay Sutar from Chatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, met him in June 2021 and introduced him to Tuffel Ahmed a resident of Masjid Bunder and Niranjan Veluswami a resident of Navi-Mumbai. Sutar told him that both were into the hotel business and even started plastic granules business in Navi-Mumbai,” said a police officer.

Later, interested in the plastic granules business, the officer, with the help of his brother, invested around ₹38.15 lakh.

“When the railway officer saw that the business was not going anywhere, he started demanding his money back and the accused then started transferring money to his bank account. He told him that his friends would transfer money to his bank account and a total of ₹33.49 lakh was transferred to his and his brother’s bank account,” said the police officer.

In December 2023, one Akshay Donde approached the railway officer and told him that he had transferred money to the complainant’s account but still did not have a job in the railways. The complainant told him he didn’t do any such work and the money he got in his bank account was because he had invested money with Veluswami and Ahmed.

In August 2024, the Bundgarden police in Pune informed Hirve that a complaint had been filed against him by Akshay Donde. Hirve told the officer that he had never met the five candidates, and he did not do all this work. “The other accused Ahmed had promised them jobs using my position in railways and asked them to transfer money to my bank account. I, thinking that it was my money they have returned, accepted it,” said Hirve in his statement.

“We have registered an offence for 34 common intention, 406 criminal breach of trust and 500 defamation of IPC,” said the police officer.