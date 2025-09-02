NAVI MUMBAI: Three people lost their lives in separate road accidents in different parts of Navi Mumbai on Sunday. While two incidents were the deaths of motorcyclists being hit by other vehicles, the other incident was of a pedestrian being hit by a speeding car. Three killed in separate road accidents in Navi Mumbai

According to the police, the first incident was a hit-and-run case where Mohammad Shahid Vakil Ahmed, 43, was riding his two-wheeler near White House Signal on Thane–Belapur Road, Turbhe, at 2 am and was struck by an unidentified vehicle. The unidentified driver was speeding and driving recklessly, ignoring road conditions, and fled the scene after the incident, said a police officer. Ahmed sustained severe head and abdominal injuries in the crash and died on the spot, he added.

The police said that the second incident occurred at 9:30 am on Sunday in front of the Shiv Sena office on the Sion-Panvel Highway in Kalamboli when a 50-year-old woman, Balika Vishwanath Bhagat, a resident of Panvel, was riding a two-wheeler with her son, Vartak Vishwanath Bhagat, 30, pillion riding. Another two-wheeler rammed into their vehicle from behind, leaving both of them injured. While Balika suffered serious head injuries, her son sustained minor injuries to his ankle and elbow. They were rushed to MGM Hospital in Kamothe, where she was declared dead, the police said.

The third incident happened at 9:30 pm when a 45-year-old pedestrian, Mangal Bijuram Chaudhary, a labourer residing in Panvel, was killed after being hit by a speeding car near Tricity, Khandha Colony in Kamothe. The car driver, Amol Vishwas Koli, 29, was speeding and driving recklessly, said a police officer. Chaudhary sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot, he added.